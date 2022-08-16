ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not afraid to kill a deputy, not afraid to kill you: Officials urge those with details on Wake deputy murder to come forward

By Maggie Newland
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Whoever killed a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy is still on the loose four days later.

Investigators released photos they hope will help point them in the direction of the killer.

Pictures show a truck that investigators said is believed to be involved in the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. It’s described as a single-cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

Another North Carolina law enforcement officer is dead. Here’s how many there have been

Deputy Byrd was shot and killed shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridge Roads in southeastern Wake County.

“The Sheriff’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI are all working all the leads, but we felt like someone somewhere knows something, and they needed some encouragement to come forward,” Eddie Caldwell said, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

That’s why the association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office photos show the suspect vehicle that was involved in the homicide of Deputy Byrd. The sheriff’s office describes the truck as a pickup similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.

“It’s critical, first of all, to bring them to justice for killing Deputy Byrd,” Caldwell said. “Secondly, to make sure they don’t kill somebody else. Certainly, if they’re not afraid to kill a deputy, they wouldn’t be afraid to kill me or you.”

‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy as search continues for killer

As the community grieves the death of a deputy with a passion for helping others, Deputy Byrd’s colleagues, friends and the law enforcement community hope someone will come forward and help them find justice.

People with information can call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 306-6931 or (919) 306-7748.

“Anything that anybody knows — that they saw that they heard, or they’ve heard about, or they remember from a previous situation that might seem to fit into this case, please call that number and share that information,” Caldwell urged, emphasizing that no detail is too small or insignificant to potentially make a difference.

“The detectives will take that down and run down all the leads and do everything they can to put that puzzle together and put this murderer in jail,” he said.

Comments / 27

Timothy Harris
3d ago

it's sad but yall don't forget how many people they killed and gotten away with sooner or later people get tired and do something about it their selves

Reply(10)
14
Sheila
3d ago

Investigate I bet his hands are not clean.. Back the blue for what bullies with badges. You all think cops are so honest and don't plant drugs or lie.. What's going to happen when they try to confiscate your property and weapons..

Reply
5
Mark Young
3d ago

I pray that they fine the person or person's that killed this Officer. He was just doing his job... and wanted to go home after His shift. now his wife, and his kids will not have him around.

Reply(1)
4
 

