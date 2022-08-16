ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol

Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
philomathnews.com

Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency

The state commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency is likely to fire the divisive lawyer in charge of the department on Thursday, barely a week after its first attempt to remove him failed. The Public Defense Services Commission met Wednesday to hear advice from state attorneys and discuss the...
OREGON STATE
TaxBuzz

One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns

Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Oregon Supreme Court#Criminal Defense#Federal Court#Politics Courts#Politics State#The U S Supreme Court
yachatsnews.com

Two top $199,000-a-year Oregon Lottery officials now work remotely from states with no income tax

There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. The source of their discontent is a matter of public record — two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon — and to states where there’s no personal income tax. Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9 percent for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election

Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election. 23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets. If those...
OREGON STATE
psuvanguard.com

Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only

It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
opb.org

Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations

The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
KXL

The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Flat Country project deserves Oregonians’ support

Schrader represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a time when Americans desperately need to find common ground, it is distressing when special interests seek to drive a deeper wedge between us, especially when there are opportunities to bring rural and urban Oregonians together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy