Oregon’s public defense leader fired but blasts decision: ‘This is what happens … in tin pot dictatorships’
The commission overseeing the state’s Office of Public Defense Services fired its executive director Thursday in a bid to curtail months of dysfunction that had spilled into public view. In a decision largely telegraphed earlier this week, commissioners voted 6-2 with one member absent to fire Stephen Singer, determining...
Betsy Johnson rejects endorsement of Mike Nearman, former lawmaker who helped rioters breach Oregon Capitol
Oregon unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Friday rejected the endorsement of former Republican lawmaker Mike Nearman, who helped violent demonstrators breach the state Capitol while lawmakers were in session in December 2020. The protesters clashed violently with police who were stationed at the Capitol as officers sought to...
Oregon chief justice offers rationale for firing members of public defense commission
Oregon’s chief justice on Wednesday rebutted criticism that interpersonal squabbling spurred her decision to sweep the deck clean at the commission overseeing the state’s public defense system. Chief Justice Martha Walters made a point to address the concerns after she earlier this week dismissed all nine members of...
Commission overseeing Oregon’s public defense agency expected to fire its director on Thursday
Commission likely to fire head of Oregon public defense agency
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson refuses to release tax returns to Willamette Week
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan both released their returns, the weekly reported. Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate, declined.
One Oregon Gubernatorial Candidate Won't Hand Over Tax Returns
Of the three candidates for Governor of Oregon this year, only one won't hand over their tax returns. Willamette Week shared details about the publication's attempt to secure tax return copies from all three candidates in this year's race -- Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and Independent Betsy Johnson.
Oregon’s next governor will help shape state tax policy. Here’s what the candidates’ tax returns show
Two of Oregon’s leading candidates for governor released portions of their last three years of tax returns this week, giving a snapshot of their personal finances that could inform their approach to governing the state and policy for all taxpayers. Democrat Tina Kotek and her wife brought in about...
Two top $199,000-a-year Oregon Lottery officials now work remotely from states with no income tax
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. The source of their discontent is a matter of public record — two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon — and to states where there’s no personal income tax. Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9 percent for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.
Central Oregon Coast fire board votes unanimously to ask voters Nov. 8 to raise operating levy by 10 cents
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will ask voters to increase one of its two operating levies by 10 cents per $1,000 assessed property value in the November general election. The district’s board voted unanimously Thursday night to ask voters to replace a 10-year old levy of...
Judge restricts scope of suit challenging Oregon’s anti-terrorism fusion center
A judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit filed by four protesters who are challenging the authority of Oregon’s anti-terrorism center to gather intelligence. Marion County Judge Audrey Broyles’ decision from the bench came during the first court hearing on the suit and marked a win for the state Department of Justice.
STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS
The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
Inflation Reduction Act addresses climate change: What will the impact be in Oregon?
EUGENE, Ore. — The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant climate change law in American history, but how will this impact Oregonians?. Our newsroom outlined three provisions that the law hopes to address: lowering energy costs, improving air quality, and making communities more resilient against natural disasters like wildfires.
▶️ Betsy Johnson delivers signatures for Oregon gubernatorial election
Betsy Johnson announced Tuesday she had turned in the necessary signatures to be added to the November ballot for Oregon’s gubernatorial election. 23,744 valid signatures are required to get on the ballot. Johnson’s campaign said she turned in more than 48,000, according to multiple news outlets. If those...
U.S. Treasury: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal funding for small businesses
The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Friday that the State of Oregon will receive up to $83.5 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
Betsy Johnson is Independent in name only
It’s that time again. Nov. 8, 2022 is election day and we have already been beaten down by the onslaught of political ads for several months now. With our current Governor Kate Brown on the way out, we in Oregon are about to be home to a gubernatorial race that will be watched by the rest of the country.
Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
Southern Oregon homeless services provider fires founder amid conversion therapy allegations
The founder of the Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services organization was fired this week, following allegations of conversion therapy at his church. Pastor Chad McComas was told by the Rogue Retreat board Monday that he was being terminated from the Medford-based nonprofit. The board cited poor administrative and financial management when firing him. He’s been on administrative leave as the nonprofit’s executive director since mid-June over allegations that conversion therapy practices are being practiced at his church, Set Free Ministry in Medford.
The Future Of Oregon’s Semiconductor Industry
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon business and political leaders delivered a much anticipated report on the future of the state’s chip industry. Some big chipmakers are looking at Oregon as a place to expand, but the Oregon Semiconductor Competitiveness Task Force’s report says the state has to move fast to capitalize on a fleeting opportunity. First, it has to make some fixes.
Opinion: Flat Country project deserves Oregonians’ support
Schrader represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a time when Americans desperately need to find common ground, it is distressing when special interests seek to drive a deeper wedge between us, especially when there are opportunities to bring rural and urban Oregonians together.
