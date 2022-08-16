Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Fentanyl use on rise in Montana
Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,844 Cases, Nine New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 302,455 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,844 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,078 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,530,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,211...
Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana
FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana. At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.
Montana Dems: New laws working together to prevent youth vote
Montana Democrat Party data analyst testifies at a court hearing on the constitutionality of laws passed by the 2021 Legislature (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Data analyst Jacob Hopkins of the Montana Democrat Party has crunched the numbers, and he told a Yellowstone County District Court on...
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) – Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3% of jobs opening open last month and 8.14% open over the last 12 months. WalletHub used...
Secretary of the Interior returning to Montana
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will be in Montana to celebrate the newest addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Data analyst said 59 people in Montana tried to vote in 2021, but were denied
Kendra Miller speaks with Judge Michael Moses in Yellowstone County District Court on Aug. 17, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). A database analyst hired by Montana’s largest union testified on Wednesday that during the municipal elections held in 2021, she identified 59 voters who tried to register to vote between noon the day before the election and on Election Day, but apparently couldn’t vote because of a law passed by the 2021 Legislature.
Counties with the most super commuters in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Montana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
When It Comes To Small Towns, Which One Is The Best In Montana?
You know the type of place I'm talking about, a place where everyone knows everyone and you get to hear the latest gossip at the beauty or barbershop. A town where the hardware store is the place to be on a Saturday, and the waitresses at the local diner know your favorite flavor of pie.
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Opioid maker to pay Montanans for false advertising
Opioid maker, Endo International, will pay out millions as the maker of generic and branded opioids including Percocet and Endocet, and made OpanaER, which was withdrawn from the market in 2017. Montana is one of dozens of states that reached a legal agreement alleging that Endo falsely promoted the benefits...
MONTANA LIKES THEIR THC
July was a record month for recreational marijuana sales in Montana. $19,172,146 was sold last month breaking the previous record of $17,268,597 sold during the previous record breaking month of June. To date, Montana dispensaries have sold $174,608,495 combined between recreational and medical marijuana. It was also a record for...
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
The Best States To Live In 2022. Did Montana Make The List?
It seems that our friends over at Wallethub have come out with the list of the best states to live in, in 2022. I'm going to be straight-up with you, I love it when one of these lists comes out—for a couple of reasons. First, I always wonder how...
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
