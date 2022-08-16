Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures
HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
Back to school: Dietician shares healthy lunch and snack ideas for the kids
HOUSTON — Parents want to prepare their kids for success at school and eating healthy is part of the equation. Chef and registered dietician Dolores Woods teaches nutrition at the Nourish Kitchen at the UTHealth School of Public Health. “This is really important: The adult in the family is...
HISD students will now earn prizes for random acts of kindness
HOUSTON — HISD students are encouraged to be kind for the upcoming school year. The district partnered with non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day to reward students for bettering themselves. As part of the program, "RAK rooms" will open at 12 HISD schools over the next several months.
KHOU
KHOU
Reliant is partnering with KHOU & the Houston Food Bank for the Backpack Buddy Program
HOUSTON — For the 11th year in a row, Reliant is sponsoring the KHOU Food Drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy program. This program provides nutritious, kid-friendly food to take home on the weekends when children don't have weekday school meals to rely on. On Thursday, Aug....
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
KHOU
'Wildcat nation has prevailed': HISD celebrates historic Wheatley High School's turnaround
HOUSTON — Houston ISD is celebrating its B rating from the Texas Education Agency. One of the district's biggest improvements happened at one of its most historic campuses: Phyllis Wheatley High School in the Fifth Ward. After nearly a decade of failing or poor academic performance, the Wheatley wildcats...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart
A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
KHOU
Help the Houston Food Bank's Backpack Buddy Program provide nutritious weekend meals for at-risk children
HOUSTON — One in five southeast Texas children is considered food insecure, which means they don't have consistent access to enough nutritious food. Many of these children rely on school meals to provide breakfast and lunch during the school year. During breaks, such as weekends and holidays, many of these children go home to little or no meals.
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring
Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
Little League World Series: Pearland faces Honolulu, Hawaii in its 2nd game of tournament
The little leaguers are in win-and-advance mode, and Pearland faces a challenge in a team that has outscored its opponents 23-1.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
Texas Dad Catches Alligator Before Taking Daughter To First Day Of School
"Holy... yeah, that's a gator."
What does a safe school look like?
HOUSTON — Parents, we asked about your concerns going into the new school year. Overwhelmingly, you told us you are worried about school safety. We all want safe schools for our kids. But what do safe schools look like? We spoke with architects Jay Brotman and Karina Ruiz to get their insight.
KHOU
Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala
HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
iheart.com
Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'
University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
KHOU
