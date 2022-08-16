ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital seeks your comments for Magnet Recognition Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX - Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Sept 23 is the deadline to comment on the hospital for special recognition. Patients, family members, staff, and interested...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures

HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HISD students will now earn prizes for random acts of kindness

HOUSTON — HISD students are encouraged to be kind for the upcoming school year. The district partnered with non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day to reward students for bettering themselves. As part of the program, "RAK rooms" will open at 12 HISD schools over the next several months.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Conroe ISD bus driver dropped off 3rd grader and 5-year-old twins at wrong stops 4 days apart

A mother is outraged at Conroe ISD after her 5-year-old twins were dropped off at a wrong stop. It turns out the bus driver behind the error has done this before. The concern is mounting for some Conroe ISD families after they say three elementary students were unaccounted for by the same bus driver, causing stress and chaos for both families four days apart.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve near completion in Spring

Valencia in Woodson's Reserve is under development in Spring. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The build-out of the Valencia community in Woodson’s Reserve is nearing completion. Information from builders Toll Brothers indicates the community is sold out as of July 26. Andrew joined Community Impact Newspaper in early 2019 after...
SPRING, TX
Eagle 106.3

Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas

Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
KATY, TX
KHOU

What does a safe school look like?

HOUSTON — Parents, we asked about your concerns going into the new school year. Overwhelmingly, you told us you are worried about school safety. We all want safe schools for our kids. But what do safe schools look like? We spoke with architects Jay Brotman and Karina Ruiz to get their insight.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala

HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
