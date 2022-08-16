Read full article on original website
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished ProjectsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
ICE! Returning to Gaylord Texan Following Two-Year HiatusLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Juvenile Arrested After Threat of Violence Toward DeSoto SchoolLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
fortworthreport.org
Can’t be contained: Fort Worth architect and developer says red tape limits innovative design
Matthijs Melchiors had an idea: Build and design a mini warehouse space for businesses that also included a residence for him and his family on the second floor so he could take care of the property. Melchiors, a founder of MEL/ARCH architecture studio, has worked on the project for three...
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth
There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
fox4news.com
White Settlement adds more 'flock cameras' to expand surveillance program
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement plans to expand a video surveillance program. Police say the program has been successful at getting wanted criminals, including murder suspects, off the streets. "These flock cameras, we’re averaging about 15 to 20 alerts a day," said White Settlement...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Watching Water Use as Drought Lingers On
Tarrant County cities are on the verge of entering "state one" of the emergency drought plan which would bring additional water restrictions to residents and businesses. Fort Worth is already limiting outdoor watering to just twice a week with no watering allowed on Mondays or any day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Major Closure Again in Arlington as TxDOT Works on Bridges for I-30/360 Interchange Project
Heads up drivers – a major highway closure will impact traffic in the heart of the metroplex this weekend. Starting Friday night, State Highway 360 in both directions at Interstate 30 will be shut down through Sunday for bridgework. The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing work attaching a...
CW33 NewsFix
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
fox4news.com
PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home
IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
AOL Corp
This barbershop wins Readers’ Choice as best around Fort Worth with 40,000 votes
Vincent “Vinny” Clark and his wife, Alisha, had always talked about their dreams of opening a barbershop together. They spent years working as barbers in plenty of shops where he said he felt they weren’t cared about. “We were just a number or booth rent,” he said....
wbap.com
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
fwtx.com
Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen
The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth
Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report
The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Woman Credits New Treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Relief
An innovative procedure may offer a sure-fire way to give relief to people who suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome. Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or weakness in your hand and it happens because of pressure on your median nerve. The nerve runs the length of...
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need
Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
