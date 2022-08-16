ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
CBS DFW

New plaza and art installation will be built in Arlington to commemorate Old Mineral Well

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Construction will soon begin on a new public plaza and art installation in downtown Arlington to commemorate an often-forgotten landmark in the city's history.The 'Old Mineral Well' was built in 1893."It was just a part of downtown," said Geraldine Mills, director of the Arlington Historical Society and Fielder Museum. "Just as much as the drugstores or the ice cream parlor was."For nearly 60 years, life in Arlington revolved around the mineral well."Between Center Street and Main street, right in the middle of the street there," Mills said. "So cars had to go around it. Wagons had...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Watching Water Use as Drought Lingers On

Tarrant County cities are on the verge of entering "state one" of the emergency drought plan which would bring additional water restrictions to residents and businesses. Fort Worth is already limiting outdoor watering to just twice a week with no watering allowed on Mondays or any day between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTO: Lightning strikes living room of Irving home

IRVING, Texas - An Irving family is out of their home after lightning badly damaged their house. FOX 4 viewer Anabella Castro says that just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the lightning went through the roof of her family's home and into their living room. Castro says the strike started...
IRVING, TX
wbap.com

Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents

(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen

The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opens in Fort Worth

Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new sports bar called Sports City Taverna opened in early July at 5711 Golden Triangle Blvd., Fort Worth. The restaurant offers burgers, salads, wings and pizza as well as entrees such as grilled salmon and street tacos. It also has a breakfast menu with eggs, pancakes, and breakfast tacos and burritos. The sports bar is open from 11-2 a.m. daily, according to its Facebook page. 682-248-9606. www.sportsbarfortworth.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Healthcare Brief: UTA Is the Top Nursing Program in the Region and Texas Health Releases its Social Impact Report

The nursing program at the University of Texas at Arlington has been named the top nursing program in Dallas Fort-Worth by the Nursing Schools Almanac. It was also named fifth in the Southwest U.S. and a top 50 school in the nation. Over the last 10 years, the program has graduated 600 prelicensure Bachelor of Nursing students each year, with a 91 percent first-time National Council Licensure Examination pass rate. The program was also named one of the top RN to BSN programs by everynurse.org earlier this year. The almanac evaluated 3,000 schools across the country, assessing academic prestige, program breadth, and student success on nursing licensure examinations.
DALLAS, TX
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Lease

Dallas Housing Authority Received $19 Million to Help Renters in Need

Dallas is looking to provide financial relief to those who can't afford their rent.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Dallas renters looking for assistance in paying rent can apply for up to 18 months in financial relief, as part of a Dallas program that helps low-income residents who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dallas News reports that DHA announced that they have received $19 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to help those who lost jobs or income and a struggling to pay rent.
DALLAS, TX

