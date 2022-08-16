Former Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is making a compelling case for the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster. Goodson was undrafted during the 2022, but has flashed throughout training camp and during the first two preseason games. On Friday night, Goodson led Green Bay's running backs with 42 total rushing yards on 10 carries. He also caught a pass for 10 yards.

