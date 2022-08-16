ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews have been called to the Ohio River after a body was found in the water. MetroSafe says they started receiving calls about a body in the river near N. 6th Street and W. River Road around 11:35 a.m. Crews from Louisville Fire and Rescue...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

What you need to know about the construction on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been in the Highlands lately, you probably noticed one of Louisville's busiest streets is getting an upgrade to help improve its overall safety. Construction crews are working on Bardstown Road to install new concrete planters in the parking lanes. They're shortening the distance between crosswalks and extending curbs and crosswalks along the popular roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 70-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident near Middletown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville man is dead following an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle just outside Middletown. Louisville Metro Police said Thursday, Aug. 18, 8th Division officers and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a collision at S. Beckley Station Road. According to LMPD, around...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in stabbing on Westport Road; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died after a stabbing in east Louisville on Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
SHIVELY, KY
wvih.com

Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

Two workers in stable condition after industrial accident at Nucor Brandenburg

On Thursday, Aug. 18, two employees of Lexicon, Inc were injured in an industrial accident at the Nucor Brandenburg site where they were working. Meade County first responders from multiple agencies quickly responded to the scene yesterday morning. One of the injured workers was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital, and the other worker was transported to U of L by Meade County EMS.
BRANDENBURG, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville shop fixing bikes in honor of cyclist injured in hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bicycle shop is repairing and restoring bikes in honor of a cyclist severely injured in a hit-and-run. Nathan Green worked at Falls City Community BikeWorks, but now he's in rehab. He was hit on Poplar Level Road back in June while riding home on his bike. The driver didn't stop, leaving Green bleeding with major injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities searching for 58-year-old man missing from Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a 58-year-old man who went missing Friday near Fairdale. Ronald LaRocco went missing from the 10000 block of Hollyhock Lane after he went to get gas and didn't return, according to Louisville Metro Police. LaRocco has a serious heart condition and needs...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police chase ends in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit ended in downtown Louisville, Thursday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject during the pursuit. The officers boxed-in the subject with their vehicles. While attempting to flee in their vehicle, the subject hit at least...
LOUISVILLE, KY

