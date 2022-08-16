ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ’s 1450 AM Celebrates 82 Years Serving of South Jersey

82 years ago this month, what would become 1450 AM in Atlantic City was a granted its first license to broadcast by the federal government. The original WPG, at 1100 AM on the dial, first hit the air in Atlantic City on January 3rd, 1925, owned by the City of Atlantic City, with studios located in Atlantic City High School. The station immediately became the voice of the World's Play Ground.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Strawbridge Lake committee goes full steam ahead

The Strawbridge Lake Beautification Committee (SLBC) hosted its 4th annual Moorestown paddle board/kayak race and family festival at Strawbridge Lake this summer, bringing together family and friends. According to co-founder Amy Gravenstine, this year’s fundraiser raised more than $16,000 to help fund installation of an additional floating dock. “It...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Food truck festival brings community together

The Moorestown Business Association hosted its third annual food truck festival and end-of-summer block party with excited crowds in attendance on Aug. 17. More than a dozen food trucks lined Main Street and live music was provided by DJ Blake and the local group Lost in Brunswick. “It’s a great...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These Spots Are Rated The Best Mexican Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA

Mexican food is best when it is authentic. When you are in the mood for a spicy, cheesy, hot meal you need to know where to go. Let’s face it, not all Mexican restaurants are created equal so we wanted to make sure you hit up only the best. These Mexican restaurants were just named the best in their state, so here is where you need to go in Jersey, NYC and PA for that make you drop to your knees quac.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

How to Listen to the 2022 Atlantic City, NJ, Airshow

Here's how you can listen to the 2022 Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday, August 24th. WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM's Harry Hurley will begin our live broadcast at 6:00 Wednesday morning from the boardwalk near Boardwalk Hall with exclusive interviews and the latest information all the way up until the airshow begins just after 11 AM.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Downbeach Seafood Festival returns this September to Ski Beach

Good Time Tricycle are famous in South Jersey for the epic events they produce, and one of the most anticipated events of the year is the Downbeach Seafood Festival. Previously hosted at Bader Field, they have now moved to Ski Beach, Ventnor City (Dorset Avenue and Burke Avenue, 08406), and this year’s event will take place on September 17 and 18.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

