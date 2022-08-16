ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed after car hit tree, ditch in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bremen man was killed after a single-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning in Cullman County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed after his Toyota Corolla left the roadway along Cullman County Road 310 just after midnight and then struck a ditch and […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
villages-news.com

Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend

A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL

