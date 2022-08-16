Read full article on original website
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Huntsville, suspect arrested for DUI
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home on Big Cove Road. According to Huntsville Police, the driver of an SUV traveling west on Big Cove Road hit two mailboxes before driving into a home. Officers responded to the accident just after...
Man charged after children found shot during Decatur traffic stop
A suspect is in custody after three children were found shot during a traffic stop in Decatur.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 19
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 19, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $181. August 16. theft of property-4th degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $200. August 18. criminal mischief-2nd degree; 3rd...
WAFF
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. 18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police...
WAFF
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
26-year-old killed after car hit tree, ditch in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bremen man was killed after a single-vehicle crash occurred early Friday morning in Cullman County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Blake Lee Baker, 26, was killed after his Toyota Corolla left the roadway along Cullman County Road 310 just after midnight and then struck a ditch and […]
WAAY-TV
Suspect in attack on Decatur Police officer charged with attempted murder; bond set at $1M
UPDATE: The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday that Gregory Martin Hill will be charged with attempted murder. He's accused of running over a Decatur Police Department officer on Tuesday afternoon. Hill's bond has been set at $1 million. He remains in the Morgan County Jail. From earlier:. A Decatur police...
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
WAFF
26-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Bremen man was killed after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree on Friday morning in Cullman County. Blake Lee Baker, 26, was fatally injured around 12 a.m. according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Cullman County 310 near Cullman County 368.
Off-duty Decatur officer intentionally struck by vehicle outside his home, fires shots; suspect jailed, police say
Shots were fired in Decatur Tuesday when authorities say a man intentionally struck an off-duty officer with a vehicle as his home. The officer was hospitalized but is expected to be OK. The man who struck him is in jail. The incident happened at 5:17 p.m. Decatur police spokeswoman Irene...
villages-news.com
Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend
A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple wrecks reported near Wall Triana/Exit 9 on I-565 westbound
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Interstate 565 westbound near Wall Triana Highway/Exit 9 while crews respond to multiple wrecks. Madison Police estimated it will take 90 minutes to fully clear the scene, which includes some lane blockage. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Man hits off-duty Decatur police officer with car
Officials say a man hit an off-duty Decatur Police officer with his car during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
WAAY-TV
Preliminary autopsy report identifies missing Morgan County mother’s cause of death
The Morgan County Coroners Office and Morgan County Sheriff's Office have received the preliminary autopsy results from the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville in the Taylor Renae Haynes missing/death Investigation. The preliminary cause of death is listed as suicide, according to the sheriff’s office. The family has been...
Trial for man charged in Florence machete attack delayed to 2023
The jury trial of a man accused of attacking his family with a machete has been delayed until 2023, according to court filings.
WAAY-TV
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: U.S. 31 southbound reopened on Decatur bridge; delays still possible
The southbound lanes of U.S. 31 in Decatur have reopened after a wreck Friday. Decatur Police temporarily shut down the lanes while they cleared the scene. Delays remain possible as traffic resumes. The Alabama Department of Transportation reported an overturned vehicle left "total lane blockage" on the roadway.
WAFF
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
Police: Man arrested with stolen items, meth in New Hope
Police say multiple stolen items and methamphetamine were found during the search of a New Hope home on Tuesday.
