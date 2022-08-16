Read full article on original website
Sunnyside Farm Sued for Firings, Replacing With ‘Cheaper’ Workers
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday a Sunnyside mushroom farm is being sued over multiple accusations of discrimination and other issues. Ostrom Farms accused of firing workers, replacing with 'cheaper' H2A Staff. Ferguson's report says Ostrom, between 2021 and 2022, fired nearly 80 percent of their mostly female...
Study-Inslee’s School Closures Severely Hurt WA Students
A new study shows COVID policies utilized in WA schools have significantly hurt students K-12 Three policies disrupted students' education for nearly two years. The Washington Policy Center has released information from a new study showing how school closures, social distancing, and masks all but ruined two years of education for Washington state public school students.
BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
