Louisiana gains $13M in sports betting tax revenue during first half of year
The state has collected nearly $13.1 million in tax revenue from sports betting through the first half of 2022, according to records from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. From January through June, retail sportsbooks and mobile sports betting apps have combined for nearly 1.1 million wagers bringing in net revenue of nearly $85.4 million across the different companies operating in Louisiana, The Daily Advertiser reports. Retail locations began operating in Louisiana near the end of 2021, while most apps launched in January.
Capital Region places 13 companies on Inc. 5000 fastest growing list
Thirteen companies from the Greater Baton Rouge area have made this year’s Inc. 5000 list, which highlights the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Of the 5,000 companies listed, the Capital Region’s 13 representatives had a median growth of 146% and a combined revenue of $366 million. The...
Alford: PSC regulatory review regains focus
Public Service Commission Chair Craig Greene of Baton Rouge created the docket in 2019 directing staff to investigate all options for electricity purchases, with an eye on residential and commercial consumers. It was the first regulatory review of its kind launched in roughly two decades, dating back to 1999 when the last study found customers were better off with utilities operating as a monopoly.
Nearly $1M cleanup effort includes Burden Museum and Gardens pit
Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials today announced federal and state funding for the first phase of the cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades. The pit was featured...
