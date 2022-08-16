The state has collected nearly $13.1 million in tax revenue from sports betting through the first half of 2022, according to records from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. From January through June, retail sportsbooks and mobile sports betting apps have combined for nearly 1.1 million wagers bringing in net revenue of nearly $85.4 million across the different companies operating in Louisiana, The Daily Advertiser reports. Retail locations began operating in Louisiana near the end of 2021, while most apps launched in January.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO