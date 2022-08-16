Read full article on original website
Gonzales man wanted for felony traffic violations by city police
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony traffic violations. Police said that Deante Kennard is wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Kennard’s last known location was in Gonzales.
Mother, 2 young children accused of arson at Siegen Lane retail store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. George Fire Prevention Bureau is asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her two young children accused of arson at a retail store on Siegen Lane on Aug. 13. According to officials, the St. George Fire Department (SGFD)...
New Roads police warn local businesses of increase in counterfeit bills
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – After counterfeit bills were found on the side of the road, the New Roads Police Department is warning local business owners that they are making their way around the city. The police say that approximately 20 bills were found on the side of the...
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel
GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
Four suspects accused of stealing items from a store in custody, LPSO says
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified the four suspects of theft from a sporting goods store and are all in police custody. According to LPSO, deputies were dispatched to a sporting goods store off of Juban Road. Four unknown suspects entered one...
Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence room
ST. GABRIEL- Missing money tied to a murder case that became the center of an investigation into St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau has been found in the same evidence room that deputies from Iberville Parish searched months ago. The money was found recently according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett...
No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
New Iberia shooting suspect arrested; victim in stable condition
New Iberia shooting suspect arrested; victim in stable condition
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Fentanyl and meth dealer from Ascension Parish sentenced to over 11 years in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christopher John Scieneaux, age 39, of Donaldsonville, recently found out how long he will be spending in jail. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick recently sentenced Scieneaux to 140 months after the 39-year-old was found guilty of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
BR man arrested for driving 50 mph over speed limit, possessing 150 grams of mushrooms
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joshua Alexander Skal, 32, of Baton Rouge, is currently behind bars in the Assumption Parish Jail after a recent traffic stop on LA 70 East. The traffic stop was initiated by an I.C.E. deputy on Wednesday, August 17. The deputy proceeded to speak with the...
