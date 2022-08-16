ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Gonzales man wanted for felony traffic violations by city police

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man wanted for felony traffic violations. Police said that Deante Kennard is wanted in connection with an active arrest warrant for felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Kennard’s last known location was in Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Police looking for robbers who held up Gonzales hotel

GONZALES- Police are searching for two people who robbed a hotel in Ascension Parish over the weekend. The Gonzales Police Department released photos Thursday showing a man who robbed the Holiday Inn on LA 30 around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The man got away in a black Mercedes driven by an accomplice.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy comforts girl at crash scene in Gardere area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tip leads to arrest of teenager found with guns, drugs at local convenience store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center after he was allegedly found with guns and drugs in his home. The Baton Rouge Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit received a tip Thursday about illegal drug sales happening at a convenience store in the 2300 block of College Drive. BRPD conducted an investigation and arrested the teenager. BRPD says he was found in possession of 17 rocks of crack cocaine and a firearm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made after man allegedly exposed himself near LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old is facing obscenity charges after allegedly exposing himself near the LSU Lakes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 19-year-old Brandon Franklin was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday. Franklin is currently in custody in West Baton Rouge but will be transferred as early as tomorrow to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. BRPD said that he could face additional charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Police at scene of major crash on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village. Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition. Motorists are advised to seek alternate […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

No injuries reported in vehicle fire on I-10W at College Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes on I-10 West at College Drive is open after a vehicle fire blocked lanes Friday afternoon. Traffic officials said congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split. Traffic cameras showed an 18-wheeler on fire on the interstate. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Albany PD captures fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALBANY, LA

