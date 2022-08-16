Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Universal reveals full HHN lineup, Gaylord Palms announces return of ICE! and SeaWorld offers food deal
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. You know what we have plenty of at the theme parks right now? Food festivals. Yep, there are quite a few festivals underway at the theme parks, and this week, hosts Ashley Carter and Allison Walker dive into three of them. We have an interview with one of the Disney chefs about what went into crafting the menu for this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival. We hear from the chef responsible for the new menu at SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival. And we share details about Busch Gardens' Bier Fest. But first, a few updates on Disney Genie+ and Universal's holiday plans. Listen to this week's episode here!
mynews13.com
Scream n' Stream gets new location for 2022
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scream n’ Stream, the drive-thru Halloween haunt, will return in a new location this fall. The drive-thru Halloween attraction will take place at The Florida Mall. It will run select nights from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The event, now in its third year, will...
click orlando
Enjoy day of discovery at Florida Kids and Family Expo
ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s going to be fun for the whole family at the Orange County Convention Center this weekend. The 2022 Florida Kids and Family Expo, which runs Aug. 20-21, brings together more than 200 exhibitors centered around family services, products, and more from the Central Florida area.
Have you seen the ghost girl haunting Hamburger Mary's?
Hamburger Mary's"Hamburger Mary's" by Tempesttea is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. I have lived in Orlando for a year now and every day I am surprised by something. I've lived and been in so many states and there is no place quite like Florida where you can walk down the street to go get a burger or go do some drag bingo and potentially get haunted by a ghost. I mean, what is that? I love it, but what is that?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Did you win? $175K Fantasy 5 ticket bought in Orlando remains unclaimed
If you bought a Fantasy 5 ticket in Orlando on March 7, 2022, you need to check your ticket. A Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket worth $175,769.38 remains unclaimed, according to Florida Lottery officials. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange...
kennythepirate.com
ICE! Returns to Gaylord Palms Featuring a Popular Holiday Film
After a two year hiatus, this popular holiday event down the street from Walt Disney World is returning to Gaylord Palms Resort for the 2022 holiday season!. Every holiday season Gaylord Palms Hotel hosts a very icy adventure centering around a different theme. Walking through this chilly winter wonderland provides guests the opportunity to experience hand-carved sculptures and displays. ICE! features over 2 million pounds of ice by a team of 40 artisans from Harbin, China who work approximately six weeks to create the nearly 20,000-square-foot, frozen attraction. The two year hiatus was due to the artisans being unable to travel to the United States because of international travel restrictions in place due to Covid 19.
edibleorlando.com
Fun Food Events for August 20-26
You know that thing where eating or drinking something spicy can cool you off? The science is that the “heat” makes you sweat a little more and that evaporation really does cool you. The West Orange Crush cocktail from Pilars in Winter Garden works its magic with chile liqueur, tequila, agave, and limes and oranges. You can find the recipe in the latest Edible Orlando print edition.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Orlando in 2022
You have come to the right place if you’re craving Sushi in Orlando. As unbelievable as it may sound, South Florida is home to the best Japanese restaurants and world-rated chefs. And if you want to wash it down with drinks, they have your back. This article aims to narrow your search for the best sushi in town. We’ll provide specific addresses and give a sneak peek of what to expect the next time you’re in Orlando for lunch or dinner. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Orlando in 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee news — Saturday’s about toys and comics!
If your kids — or your inner kid — needs to get out of the house Saturday, take them to the triumphant return of the Infinity Toy and Comic Convention at Osceola Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s a celebration of comic books, anime,...
Have you been to this famous (allegedly) haunted night club in Orlando?
The Beacham Theater in Orlando, FloridaJohnvr4 on wikimediacommons. I've lived in Orlando for a year now, and I have to say, Orlando loves its nightlife. I knew that Orlando would be a poppin' city, but this place is always running. Every time I step outside my apartment to take the dog out or get the mail, no matter the day of the week, there's a gaggle of kids heading out in club wear to party downtown. Without fail, there is always a unique and exciting place to hang out in Orlando, and it just so happens some of them are rumored to be haunted.
fox35orlando.com
UCF students want rapper B.o.B's campus performance cancelled
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some students at the University of Central Florida are upset after hearing a well-known rapper will be headlining their Welcome Week concert. The artist is B.o.B who had award-winning hits in the early 2010s like "Airplanes" and "Nothin’ on You," but in 2016, he released a track that featured conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic views. Members of UCF’s Jewish community brought the story to our attention in hopes of something being done.
WESH
Search for Orlando woman’s killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday
The search for an Orlando woman's killer continues on what would have been her 30th birthday. Renisha Lee was shot and killed Feb. 16, 2020, at the Palms mobile home park where she lived on Orange Blossom Trail. Her father, an Orlando pastor, works to advocate against gun violence. Lee's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sltablet.com
Clermont Wine Stroll (Aug 20)
Sample 20+ wines at the Downtown Clermont Wine Stroll on Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased from Optima One Realty beginning at 5:30 pm the day of the event or prepay at https://bit.ly/AugWineStroll.
fox35orlando.com
Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
Is Union Park Elementary School in Orlando, Florida haunted?
Something I've learned about Orlando since moving here a year ago that I didn't expect is how much they care about their schooling systems. Though I had a great education, I am floored at how many opportunities are provided to the children in some of these schools in and around Orlando. For goodness sake, there's even a school for the arts in Osceola, Florida. What I wouldn't have given for such an opportunity as a kid. (Also, as a teacher in North Dakota I was horrified when the kids only had thirty minutes for music once a week and no drama program existed).
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
fox35orlando.com
Lightning safety tips: Here are the worst places to be during a lightning storm
ORLANDO, Fla. - An average of ten people in Florida are killed by lightning strikes each year. As summer brings storms almost each afternoon, there are some things you can do to stay safe if lightning is near. "This may seem like review, but it's something to be reminded of,"...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando native stars at Warrior Games
Orlando native Army Staff Sgt. (RET) Joel Rodriguez will be one of the busiest athletes at this weekend's Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Colonial High School graduate will be competing in Track and Field, Rowing, Swimming, and Wheelchair Basketball. Rodriguez is a quadriplegic due to a car accident. But he used sports to help in his recovery. He has now traveled the world competing in different events and has a goal of representing Team USA in the Paralympic Games in Rugby.
click orlando
World breaking record temperatures in July
ORLANDO, Fla. – It is no surprise July is a hot month for many in the Northern Hemisphere, but recent data shows July ‘22 was hotter than normal across the entire globe. [TRENDING: How much? Orlando International Airport raises parking prices | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WESH
Officials locate Iowa woman who went missing after flight from Orlando
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: An Iowa woman last seen two weeks ago at Orlando International Airport has been found safe Friday in Indiana, according to her brother. Mike Lint said Star Lint told him she broke her phone, got a new phone and didn't know family was looking for her.
Comments / 0