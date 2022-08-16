Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Georgia Soul coach leads basketball team to nationals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is Black Business Month and here in Augusta, there’s a sports team manager making sure her players have fun playing the game and earn a living doing it. From playing basketball in May Park to playing professionally in Romania, Ernesia Wright never lost her...
WRDW-TV
A heavyweight showdown between Evans and North Augusta
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You couldn’t have asked for a better setting for a showdown between two local football heavyweights under the lights. The battle between North Augusta and Evans was a great way to start the season. For North Augusta, first-year head coach Matt Quinn is working to...
WRDW-TV
Rivalry brews at The Brickyard: Burke County’s Eric Parker gets 200th win
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clouds open up for football being back in the Brickyard as Thomson’s head coach Michael Youngblood said even after an undefeated regular season last year the team still has work to do. Youngblood said, “I think we have unfinished that’s what I’ve been telling...
WRDW-TV
Lakeside tests out the new turf against Aiken in Friday night thriller
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Greenbrier to Evans to Grovetown and Harlem. Lakeside too. It was out with the grass and in with the turf this offseason. “I’m standing in class, teaching his poor now rain, I’m looking out there and one of the kids says, ‘coach, we’re gonna practice and not just said we got turf’,” said Jon Johnson, Lakeside’s assistant coach.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Christian routs Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7. Dallas Carter glided into the endzone from the 3, with a little over four minutes to go in the first quarter. A fast start in the second had Grayson Brooker finding Rod Anderson down the stretch, Wilson Donnelly put the topper on it to make it 13-0.
WRDW-TV
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to watch a different type of competition, Broad Axe in downtown Augusta will be hosting an axe throwing tournament on Sunday. “It’s a big event called the Masters of Axes Tournament. It’s our first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned tournament,” said Vinnie Ingallineras.
WRDW-TV
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
WRDW-TV
High school scores, powered by Sig Cox | Evans 16, N. Augusta 7 • Harlem 27, Greenbrier 7 • Lakeside 32, Aiken 0 • Grovetown 43, Mid. Valley 17 • Laney 16, Thurmond 0 • S. Aiken 36, Silver Bluff 14 • Abbeville 40, McCormick 3 | Click for more
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school football has a long tradition on both sides of the Savannah River in the CSRA. In Thursday’s night opening thriller at Augusta Christian, the Lions defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 28-7. By Friday night, the season was in full swing, including an overtime battle where Josey prevailed over Savannah 22-16.
WRDW-TV
Benefits of kids joining clubs and sports during school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year is in full swing for students in our area, but one question parents may have is whether should sign their kids up for extracurricular activities. If you haven’t thought about signing up your student for a sport or club, there still may be...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools offer sign-on bonuses for new teachers
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County schools wrapped up their first week back in the classroom Friday, but the search for more staff is not over. The school district tells us before the year started, they hired over 250 new teachers. At least half got hiring bonuses. We checked in...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County superintendent nominated for statewide panel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday nominations to the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force. Among the nominees is Edgefield County Superintendent and former Aiken County Public School District principal, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. He has also served as the Chief Academic Officer for the...
WRDW-TV
Black Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses thrive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic was not kind to our business community, but somehow, we saw a 40 percent growth of Black-owned businesses in the state of Georgia. Here’s how the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses survive. Brunch House of Augusta and Cliffisms...
WRDW-TV
Nonprofit blood bank opening Augusta donation site, hub
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Blood Connection, a nonprofit community blood center serving Doctors Hospital of Augusta, is opening a new blood donation center at 3156 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 201. The new center is less than a mile from Doctors Hospital and will provide a consistent and convenient location for...
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 19
Augusta now has at least two cases of monkeypox and possibly a third. We talked to doctors about what you need to know. Plus, after South Carolina's high court temporarily blocked the “Fetal Heartbeat Law,” what's the plan going forward in the state? Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?. If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.
WRDW-TV
What mental health help is available for Aiken County students?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids back in the classroom, all of our major school districts are telling us students’ mental health is a top priority. In Aiken County, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in the number of kids needing care. Aiken County says a guidance...
WRDW-TV
Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta. The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit. We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta. Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have...
WRDW-TV
Actor Adam Murray talks about new show with friends in Aiken!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Our favorite foods, Aiken Voices performances, and more!. The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
