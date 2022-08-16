ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 guidelines loosened as New London heads back to classrooms

By Ellen Simmons
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
In a COVID-19 update to the New London Local School District board, the superintendent said guidelines have been reduced.

Brad Romano said unless something unforeseen happens he expects this to continue.

Romano discussed the shortage of bus drivers, noting it was a nationwide problem.

Substitute teachers also are needed, the superintendent said, recommending a substitute teacher pay be increased.

The board will address the pay hike at its September meeting.

In personnel matters the board approved hiring long-term substitute teachers Matt Weygandt and Mike Kluge, building substitute Phil Albaugh and transportation aide Tiffany Kent. Bus drivers Amanda Shepherd and Cathie Kaser have resigned.

The district treasurer was honored for the district's "fiscal integrity" and excellence in financial reporting at Monday's meeting. Jim Hudson was presented an award from a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State honoring the excellence of the district's annual audit.

Several donations were accepted, including $100 from Firelands Electric for the FFA and $1,412 from the Athletic Boosters for athletics.

