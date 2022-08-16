ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MI

Cros-Lex to interview 4 superintendent candidates

By McKenna Golat, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

The Croswell-Lexington Board of Education reviewed applicants to fill its superintendent opening during a special meeting Monday, naming four finalists.

Out of 19 applicants, the board will interview Michael Domagalski, Paul Flynn, Lisa McDill and Colette Moody Wednesday. The school board was assisted in their search by the Michigan Association of School Boards.

The interviews will start at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Cros-Lex Middle School Media Center. The public is encouraged to attend the interviews.

Domagalski, McDill and Moody could not be reached for comment. Flynn declined to comment.

Domagalski is currently the principal at Palm Elementary, a school in the East China school district. Before that, he worked as a middle school principal, a fifth grade teacher and as director of curriculum for East China Schools. He also previously taught middle school math for Lakeview Community Schools.

He is scheduled to be interviewed at 4:30 p.m.

Flynn has been the superintendent at Sandusky Community Schools since 2017. Previously, he served as a high school principal, assistant principal and a high school language arts teacher for Yale schools.

He is scheduled to be interviewed at 5:30 p.m.

McDill is the principal at Shelby Junior High in Utica Community Schools, a school district in Shelby Township. She has held that position since 2011. She was previously the associate principal for Henry Ford II High School for five years. She also was an administrative intern and teacher in the Utica school district for seven years.

She is scheduled to be interviewed at 7 p.m.

Moody is currently the interim superintendent for Cros-Lex. Before taking the position, she worked at the Frostick Elementary principal. She has also served as an elementary teacher for seven years in the Cros-Lex school district.

She is scheduled to be interviewed at 8 p.m.

A second round of interviews is planned for August 23. The Cros-Lex Board of Education expects to appoint a superintendent by September.

The selected candidated will replace Dan Gilbertson, who resigned in June.

Contact McKenna Golat at mgolat@gannett.com or (810) 292-0122.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Cros-Lex to interview 4 superintendent candidates

