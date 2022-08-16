ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State data shows deadly impacts of homelessness across Oregon for first time

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

At least 207 adult Oregonians died while homeless so far this year, according to preliminary data from the Oregon Health Authority .

This is the first time the state has had an estimate for the figure. Senate Bill 850 , which passed last summer, now requires all Oregon counties to track how many die without shelter. It went into effect on Jan. 1.

People died in every age group, the preliminary data shows, but a third of deaths took place between the ages of 55 and 64. In Oregon, the average life expectancy sits at about 80 . Nearly 80% of the counted deaths were men. The preliminary data attributes 74% of the deaths to natural causes. Other manners of death include unintended injury, suicide and homicide.

OHA is making an annual reporting dashboard that will have more detail, spokesperson Jonathan Modie said. The final annual reporting dashboard is supposed to be available in fall of 2023.

No organization in Eugene keeps an official count of those killed by the dangerous conditions of life without housing, but activist groups have compiled lists of people who have died while homeless over the past few years to give an approximate scope of the fatalities as well as dignity to the lives lost. The list had 35 names in 2019 , about 30 in 2020 and nearly 40 in 2021 . The numbers were always considered a minimum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0729JJ_0hJNvRZU00

According to the newly published OHA data, 31 people have died while experiencing homelessness in Lane County from January to June. In the same time period, 23 deaths were counted in Marion and Polk counties and 11 in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

The data is an "opening to a conversation," said Chris Hecht, executive coordinator at Eugene-based nonprofit White Bird Clinic.

"It's great to know that OHA is doing this, for sure," Hecht said.

Those who are providing resources and services on the ground already have an intimate understanding of the hardships faced by those living unsheltered and may not be surprised by the numbers, he said, but the data may be helpful from an epidemiology and public health perspective.

Hecht hopes more detailed reports on the topic in the future could help service providers focus on where the most acute needs are. For him, taking care of unhoused people after they are discharged from hospitals comes to mind.

"Would that (death data) provide support for us wanting to push discharge care coordination?" Hecht said. "We as a community aren't doing a good enough job on it. I think that this kind of data will give us ammunition for arguing toward that."

The law didn’t attach any additional funding or staffing for county medical examiners to accomplish this mandated count. Several counties, including Marion, said in January that they began to count with little additional effort. However, Lane County’s Death Investigations Division hasn't yet commented on how implementing the new bill has gone and directed questions to Lane County's District Attorney Patty Perlow.

The state requires death investigators to check a box if the person's address is unknown, Perlow said, but conducting further investigation into the "social aspects" of a person's death would require more resources.

"My investigators don't have the capacity to be looking for where somebody was residing," Perlow said. "We are marking the box as required, so the state is reporting our numbers, but I don't know how accurate that is."

Because the current process only signifies where a person was at their time of death, the data could be an undercount or an overcount, she said.

"All the state is asking us to do is check a box of undetermined status," Perlow said. "That does not mean that somebody is necessarily unhoused."

Past coverage: New Oregon law mandates counties track homeless deaths, but Lane County won't give details

State Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, and state Rep. Winsvey Campos, D-Aloha, were the chief sponsors of Senate Bill 850. Lane County legislators Sen. James I. Manning Jr. and Rep. Marty Wilde also supported the bill.

"I'm astonished it's that many people in just a half a year. I'm so glad we're starting to collect this data now," Sen. Patterson said after looking at the preliminary data. "Hopefully, this is a wake up call."

She noted that a disproportionate number of the counted deaths were among American Indian and Alaskan Natives, which accounted for 14 of the 207. She hopes that by the end of the year there will be more specifics about the causes of death.

"I'm so sad for those 207 people and their families," Patterson said. "We have so much work to do."

The count isn’t new for Multnomah County. Since December 2010, Multnomah deputy medical examiners have noted which people may have been homeless at the time of death. They make multiple attempts to identify the residence of people who died, through scene investigation and interviews with family and friends.

Multnomah County’s yearly report on people who died while homeless, called “ Domicile Unknown ,” began when leadership from Street Roots — a Portland-based homeless advocacy newspaper — put pressure on local government to track the deaths that often are invisible to the public eye.

The Multnomah County Health Department’s annual review of homeless deaths found that during calendar year 2020, 126 people died in Multnomah County without a home of their own, the biggest number reported since the report began a decade before. OHA's preliminary data shows 73 died with an unknown domicile in Multnomah so far this year.

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: State data shows deadly impacts of homelessness across Oregon for first time

Comments / 26

Kathryn Robertson
3d ago

They don't care about us. Don't you see...? They want us all to die. They're trying to get rid of all the homeless people and poor people and also people with medical conditions.

Reply(5)
11
yes no.
3d ago

There's work everywhere stop enabling them. A lot of them have just turned to a life of stealing and breaking into cars.

Reply
12
Scott Morris
3d ago

Why does Oregon need a sod isl effort to track the deaths of homeless people? There are 33000 annual deaths in Oregon, they’re all recorded. If the person who dies is honeless the medical examiner should do note on the death certificate, period!

Reply(1)
6
Related
kpic

Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Russian hacker behind multiple attacks in state arrives in Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Russian national suspected of carrying out the cyber attacks that crippled Sky Lakes Medical Center arrived in Portland for court this week. Denis Dubnikov pleaded not guilty to charges related to his involvement with an international cryptocurrency money laundering conspiracy. Dubnikov was arrested in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Eugene, OR
Society
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
iheart.com

Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society

Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Patterson
Person
Marty Wilde
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Deschutes County, imposed due to recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza among backyard chickens and ducks. The post Oregon, U.S. agriculture agencies lift Deschutes County quarantine imposed due to avian influenza outbreaks appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

STATE BOARD CONSIDERING NAME CHANGE PROPOSALS

The Oregon Geographic Names Board will meet in Eugene this Saturday to consider proposals for naming or re-naming geographic features in five Oregon counties, including Douglas. A release from the Oregon Historical Society said included on the agenda are four proposals to re-name geographic features that currently have the word...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#State#Oregonians#Senate#Oha Data
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
beachconnection.net

Florence Festival of Books Draws 100s of Bibliophiles to Oregon Coast in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – Get ready for a rager for bibliophiles. For 11 years now, avid readers of all kinds of have flocked to the central Oregon coast, checking out the latest in all things bookish with the Florence Festival of Books. Authors, publishers and some 50 exhibits make up this stellar display of the world of the written word, happening again on September 24 at the Florence Events Center. (Above: just north of Florence. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy