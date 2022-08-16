ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach City, OH

Beach City Fire weighs buying new ambulance

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Beach City Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY DISCUSSION : The fire department has plans to inspect a Life Line ambulance this week. Firefighters are looking to purchase an ambulance in the near future. Also, it was reported 1,000 feet of new hose for a fire engine was ordered for $7,050.

OTHER ACTION :

  • Heard several resumes were received for the position of secretary to the village administrator and also to help the utilities department and village clerk. Plans are to hold interviews in the first week of September.
  • Heard a proposal for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant was presented from architects GPD Group of Akron.
  • Learned the electric rates for the village are being reviewed. The utilities committee will meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 in Village Hall.
  • Heard a 3-mill, five-year renewal of the police levy should be placed on the May 2023 ballot. The levy collects $32,795 annually.
  • Approved Ben Miller as a volunteer firefighter. The village will pay for a physical.
  • The 11th annual Beach City 5K race will be 9 a.m. Sept. 17. Registration forms are available at Village Hall, the post office and online. Volunteers are needed to help with the race.

FOR YOUR INFO :

  • A moment of silence was held for the late Terry Madden, a former village administrator. A donation was made to Madden’s church in Brewster and to the Beach City Boy Scouts.

UP NEXT : Meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at 105 E. Main St. The meeting was changed from Sept. 5 because of Labor Day.

BARB LIMBACHER

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Beach City Fire weighs buying new ambulance

