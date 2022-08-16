Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Dehydrated Paulo Costa goes nuts on USADA for drawing blood during UFC 278 weigh cut: ‘I don’t need this!’
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had something to prove at the UFC 278 weigh ins on Friday in Salt Lake City after failing to make weight for his UFC Vegas 41 headliner last October. So “The Eraser” was putting every effort into making the division limit during the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected knock came at the door of his hotel room.
Jorge Masvidal shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: “I don’t think he stops him or nothing, I just think he wins”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has shared his prediction for tomorrow night’s Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight. Usman (20-1 MMA) and Edwards (19-3 MMA) will collide for a second time tomorrow evening at UFC 278, this go around with the welterweight championship on the line. The pair...
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
Boxing Scene
Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody
Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278: Luke Rockhold makes startling admission about Paulo Costa — ‘He scares me’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold does not have anything nice to say about Brazilian bruiser Paulo Costa ahead of their UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event on Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022), which takes place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. But he does understand “The Eraser”...
Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”
Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:. “I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older,...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Warns Joshua: I'm Going To Walk Into The Middle of The Ring and Look For The Stoppage
It probably doesn’t do to pay too much attention to what a boxer says when discussing upcoming fights, but if Oleksandr Usyk is as good as his word, he is looking to finish off Anthony Joshua pretty quickly in their rematch. Having had Joshua rocking towards the end of...
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
Boxing Scene
What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua
Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
Boxing Scene
Joshua: My Objective Was To Never Hurt Usyk, I Wanted To Box, But This Time I Want To Harm Him
Anthony Joshua made a curious admission just days before he’s set to challenge Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch Saturday at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Eleven months ago, Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) scored a definitive unanimous decision victory against Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to win the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO titles.
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua: I Declare Victory Already, That is Just My Mindset
Anthony Joshua admits that he has been feeling nervous prior to his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the match he says is the most high-pressure fight of his career. Joshua attempts to claim the WBA. WBO, IBO and IBF titles for the third time at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah on Saturday.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout
UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021. Highlights of the one-punch...
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Beterbiev is The Fight I Want, I Want To Be Two-Weight Champion
Callum Smith has good memories of Jeddah. It was at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena that he became a world champion in 2018 and he returns to the same venue on Saturday night in the home of moving a step close to becoming a world champion again. Smith beat...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Injured, Mandatory Title Defense Against Anthony Yarde Postponed
Artur Beterbiev appears to be done for the year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are now on hold for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion to defend against England’s Anthony Yarde. An undisclosed injury suffered by Beterbiev forced the previously agreed-upon WBO mandatory title fight—eyed for late October—to be pushed back until early 2023.
Boxing Scene
Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Deal Reached For October 22 Lightweight Clash
Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to resume his career. The famed Ukrainian southpaw touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin training camp for a planned fight in the fall. BoxingScene.com has since learned that Ukraine’s Lomachenko now has a date and opponent for the event, as he will face budding lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz. The bout will headline an October 22 show on an ESPN platform from a U.S. location to be determined.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Joshua Bringing Challenger Mentality, That's When You Are The Most Dangerous
Win or lose on Saturday night, promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom fully expects Anthony Joshua to continue his career. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering the second defeat of his career, last September, when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Oleksandr Usyk. This weekend in Saudi Arabia,...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Undercard Information
ANTHONY CACACE, EKOW Essuman, Nathan Heaney, Raven Chapman and Mark Heffron all feature in the supporting cast of the September 24 Joyce-Parker 'Nowhere to Run' blockbuster at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker is promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
