Combat Sports

MMAmania.com

Dehydrated Paulo Costa goes nuts on USADA for drawing blood during UFC 278 weigh cut: ‘I don’t need this!’

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had something to prove at the UFC 278 weigh ins on Friday in Salt Lake City after failing to make weight for his UFC Vegas 41 headliner last October. So “The Eraser” was putting every effort into making the division limit during the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected knock came at the door of his hotel room.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’

Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Gutierrez: Garcia Is A Tremendous Fighter, But Anyone Would’ve Beat Colbert That Night

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Roger Gutierrez has a healthy respect for Hector Luis Garcia. The WBA 130-pound champion’s opinion of his upcoming opponent isn’t based, though, on the ease with which the undefeated Dominican contender defeated Chris Colbert in his last fight. The strong southpaw replaced an ill Gutierrez as Colbert’s opponent on less than three weeks’ notice, but Garcia dropped the previously unbeaten Brooklyn native during the seventh round and dominated him on the scorecards in their 12-round WBA elimination match (119-108, 118-109, 118-109).
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody

Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”

Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
UFC
Boxing Scene

What A Win (Or Loss) Means for Usyk and Joshua

Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (DAZN, 1 PM EST), a fighter who has done almost everything will try to repeat the victory that brought him one fight from the pinnacle of boxing. 35-year old Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KO) has always been a winner. He captured Gold at the 2011...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua: I Declare Victory Already, That is Just My Mindset

Anthony Joshua admits that he has been feeling nervous prior to his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the match he says is the most high-pressure fight of his career. Joshua attempts to claim the WBA. WBO, IBO and IBF titles for the third time at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena in Jeddah on Saturday.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Artur Beterbiev Injured, Mandatory Title Defense Against Anthony Yarde Postponed

Artur Beterbiev appears to be done for the year. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are now on hold for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion to defend against England’s Anthony Yarde. An undisclosed injury suffered by Beterbiev forced the previously agreed-upon WBO mandatory title fight—eyed for late October—to be pushed back until early 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Holyfield Says His 'Gut Feeling' Is That Usyk Beats Joshua

Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must make wholesale changes to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Holyfield, however, is not convinced that Joshua, who has been criticized for fighting timidly against Usyk, a career cruiserweight, can transform himself to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Deal Reached For October 22 Lightweight Clash

Vasiliy Lomachenko is set to resume his career. The famed Ukrainian southpaw touched down in Los Angeles on Tuesday to begin training camp for a planned fight in the fall. BoxingScene.com has since learned that Ukraine’s Lomachenko now has a date and opponent for the event, as he will face budding lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz. The bout will headline an October 22 show on an ESPN platform from a U.S. location to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Undercard Information

ANTHONY CACACE, EKOW Essuman, Nathan Heaney, Raven Chapman and Mark Heffron all feature in the supporting cast of the September 24 Joyce-Parker 'Nowhere to Run' blockbuster at the AO Arena, Manchester being shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. Joyce vs Parker is promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER.
COMBAT SPORTS

