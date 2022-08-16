Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bleacher Report
Packers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Green Bay Packers came into the 2022 preseason with a roster that's good enough to win the NFC North and pursue a Super Bowl. But that doesn't mean that every spot has clarity just yet. With the loss of some key veterans as well as the addition of some...
Urban Meyer lands another job after flunking with Jacksonville Jaguars
Few anticipated that Urban Meyer would be searching for a new job just one year after the Jacksonville Jaguars hired
Bleacher Report
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Declares Jessie Bates' Bengals Tenure over After Derwin James' Contract
Playing the waiting game is working out nicely for Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Minkah Fitzpatrick reset the market when he signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June that made him the NFL's highest-paid safety. Now, the price for an elite safety has climbed...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Haslam, Berry Say They'd Still Make Deshaun Watson Trade Despite Suspension
Both Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry said they would have still traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson if they knew he was going to be suspended 11 games for the 2022 season. Would <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> owner Jimmy Haslam make the Deshaun Watson trade again today?<br><br>"Absolutely."<br><br>Says he...
Bleacher Report
Report: Browns' Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5M in Settlement with NFL
Following an appeal by the NFL, the league and the NFL Players Association have reached a settlement on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson violating the league's personal conduct policy. Per ESPN's Jake Trotter and CBS Sports HQ's Jonathan Jones, Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games...
Bleacher Report
Amari Cooper, Jacoby Brissett, Browns' Fantasy Outlook After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns offense will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 season after the NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement on his suspension following allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. The agreement includes a $5 million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Todd Bowles Knows 'Exactly' When Tom Brady Will Return Despite Past Comments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles apparently does know when Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the team will end. Speaking to reporters Friday, Bowles said, "I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [Saturday]." Bowles' comments...
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold out for Panthers' Week 2 Preseason Game vs. Patriots
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium after taking on most of the work in joint practices this week, per Darin Gantt of the team website. With Mayfield and Darnold set to receive...
Bleacher Report
Will 2022 Be Ezekiel Elliott's Final Year as a Dallas Cowboy?
Over the past six seasons, there haven't been many more prominent or prolific players for the Dallas Cowboys than running back Ezekiel Elliott. Since the Cowboys took the former Ohio State star with the fourth overall pick in 2016, Elliott has gained 7,386 yards on the ground. He has topped 1,000 rushing yards four times—including last year. He has led the league in rushing twice. Been named to three Pro Bowls. And scored 68 total touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'
The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent. Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: Romeo Doubs Continues Preseason Brilliance
In Week 2 of the NFL preseason, pay attention to who's on the sideline in addition to the players who make the most of their opportunities on the field. Sometimes, a team's decision to sit contenders in a position battle indicates that someone has already won the job. The Carolina...
Roger Goodell Is Earnings 5 Times the Amount of Other Sports Commissioners
Here's how Roger Goodell negotiated his honeypot as NFL commissioner and the controversies that football fans think hurt his value. The post Roger Goodell Is Earnings 5 Times the Amount of Other Sports Commissioners appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
National Organization for Women: Deshaun Watson Suspension 'Nowhere Near Enough'
The National Organization for Women criticized the 11-game suspension and $5 million fine given to Deshaun Watson on Thursday, as agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA, saying it's "nowhere near enough." "That $5 million represents 2.1739 percent of Watson’s new $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, which was...
Cardinals sign former 49ers FB to play TE
The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot Wednesday by releasing linebacker Jessie Lemonier. They filled that roster spot by adding a player to play tight end, a position that has some injuries. The team announced Thursday that Josh Hokit was signed as a tight end. Hokit spent the last two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Sees League Having 20 Members, Paying Players
In the wake of the Big Ten signing a historic media rights agreement, conference commissioner Kevin Warren is ready to make more big moves. Appearing on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (h/t Brett McMurphy of The Action Network), Warren said the Big Ten envisions the league eventually having 20 members and paying players.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Showing 'No Urgency' to Complete Tyler Herro Contract Extension
Tyler Herro is eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason, but the Miami Heat are in no rush to lock up the 2019 13th overall pick, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:. "Keep in mind that if the Heat wait on an extension, it means Tyler...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Report: Elvis Andrus to Sign White Sox Contract After Being Released by Athletics
Free-agent shortstop Elvis Andrus, who cleared waivers after being released by the Oakland Athletics, is signing with the Chicago White Sox and will join the team in Cleveland on Friday. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the news on Andrus, who turns 34 years old on Aug. 26. The 14-year MLB veteran,...
Comments / 1