Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez enjoyed the premiere screening event of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W49UU_0hJNuDQL00

Amazon Executives Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez walked Prime Video’s red carpet. They enjoyed the premiere screening event of “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” at The Culver Studios.

In addition to Jeff and Lauren, the event also welcomed the project cast, which arrived at the beautifully constructed Middle-earth-themed red carpet, inspired by some of the character costumes in the show. The screening opened with remarks by: Jen Salke , Head of Prime Video, followed by Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=385Peo_0hJNuDQL00 Courtesy of Prime Video
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power” Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Guests were surprised when, 45 minutes into the party, a drone show filled the night sky over the Mansion, consisting of images they had seen during the screening of the first two episodes.

It opened with the beautiful white paper swan from the opening shot of the series. The drones then morphed into other images, including symbolism and iconography from the series, before concluding dramatically with the Prime Video logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKDRZ_0hJNuDQL00 Courtesy of Prime Video
Drone presentation is seen during “The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power”

Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings . It will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of familiar and new characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil on Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The series starred Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ema Horvath, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Leon Wadham, Lloyd Owen, Markella Kavenagh, Maxim Baldry, Megan Richards, Morfydd Clark, Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, Trystan Gravelle , and Tyroe Muhafidin .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxFtc_0hJNuDQL00 Courtesy of Prime Video

The premiere was also attended by Executive Producer Lindsey Weber and Director/Executive Producer JA Bayona , in addition to Mayor Eric Garcetti, Michael B. Jordan, Cynthia Erivo, Dacre Montgomery, Lena Waithe, Catherine Hardwicke, Yvette Nicole-Brown, Amy Aniobi, Vinny Chibber, Michael Cimino, O-T Fagbenle, Sarah Jeffrey, Luke Mitchell, Christiane Paul, Tiffany Smith, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Allegra Edwards, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Shoniqua Shandai, Will Graham, Andrew Whitworth, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, VINCINT, Lauren Ash , and Tracie Thoms .

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in multiple languages on Friday, September 2, with new episodes available weekly.

LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

