Fairfax County, VA

ffxnow.com

New playground planned for Dulles area’s Horsepen Run Stream Valley Park

A new playground is on the horizon for Horsepen Run Stream Valley Park in Herndon. The Fairfax County Park Authority is expected to begin construction to replace the aging equipment. Demolition of the existing playground will begin the week of Sept. 19, according to FCPA. The new playground should be...
HERNDON, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 15-19

The weekend is almost here. Before you live up the last days of summer before school returns or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Pizza restaurant brings new...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!

Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
RESTON, VA
Morning Notes

Morning Notes

Silver Line Phase 2 Drill Held Up by Rust — “Metro’s Silver Line is set to start running farther into Northern Virginia soon after years of project delays — but rust on the rails delayed an emergency drill Wednesday in Ashburn. Crews were set to simulate a real-life emergency starting at 8 a.m…Safety devices could not be installed quickly, and the drill was delayed more than two hours.” [NBC4]
FAIRFAX, VA
Fairfax Times

Invasive insect species pose threat in Fairfax County

As residents of Northern Virginia prepare for the fall, the invasive spotted lanternfly species presents a looming threat for residents and commercial industries in Virginia. Originally native to countries in Southeast Asia, the species eventually inhabited regions of the American northeast and Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Pennsylvania where it was first discovered in 2014.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

2 injured after shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting on Friday evening that took place near Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard. Police said that they found two men who had been shot when they responded around 8:30 p.m. Police said that there would be a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
MANASSAS, VA
ffxnow.com

Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election

Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash

Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

New Vienna police station could open to public in September

Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
VIENNA, VA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case

Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

