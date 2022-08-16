Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
New playground planned for Dulles area’s Horsepen Run Stream Valley Park
A new playground is on the horizon for Horsepen Run Stream Valley Park in Herndon. The Fairfax County Park Authority is expected to begin construction to replace the aging equipment. Demolition of the existing playground will begin the week of Sept. 19, according to FCPA. The new playground should be...
ffxnow.com
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 15-19
The weekend is almost here. Before you live up the last days of summer before school returns or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Pizza restaurant brings new...
WTOP
Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.
Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
ffxnow.com
FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more
(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
ffxnow.com
Sign up for Reston Museum’s free historic walking tour!
Join a Reston Museum docent for the last walking tours of the summer! A free guided walking tour exploring Reston’s founding occurs Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Tour starts at the Reston Museum and lasts approximately 30 minutes. The tour explores how Reston revolutionized America’s suburban neighborhoods. Advanced registration is encouraged to secure attendance, as tour size will be limited.
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Silver Line Phase 2 Drill Held Up by Rust — “Metro’s Silver Line is set to start running farther into Northern Virginia soon after years of project delays — but rust on the rails delayed an emergency drill Wednesday in Ashburn. Crews were set to simulate a real-life emergency starting at 8 a.m…Safety devices could not be installed quickly, and the drill was delayed more than two hours.” [NBC4]
Fairfax Times
Invasive insect species pose threat in Fairfax County
As residents of Northern Virginia prepare for the fall, the invasive spotted lanternfly species presents a looming threat for residents and commercial industries in Virginia. Originally native to countries in Southeast Asia, the species eventually inhabited regions of the American northeast and Mid-Atlantic, particularly in Pennsylvania where it was first discovered in 2014.
WUSA
Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police
52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
2 injured after shooting in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting on Friday evening that took place near Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard. Police said that they found two men who had been shot when they responded around 8:30 p.m. Police said that there would be a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
WJLA
Pedestrian killed in 2-vehicle accident in Seven Corners: Fairfax County police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Thursday during an accident in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, according to a tweet from police. Fairfax County police officers responded to the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
ffxnow.com
Candidates released for Reston Community Center’s board election
Three candidates are running for three seats on Reston Community Center’s Board of Governors. The annual vote — known as the preference poll — will feature incumbents Beverly Cosham and Paul Thomas, along with Shane Ziegler. Voting begins on Sept. 3. Each property owner in Small District...
Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
WJLA
What is Jeff McKay doing about the Fairfax Co. Police shortage as crime rises? 7News asks
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side was the first to report that the Fairfax County Police Chief declared a personnel emergency amid a historic shortage in police officers. Since the staffing emergency was declared, 7News has requested to interview Jeff McKay several times to see what he...
Inside Nova
Warrenton pilot charged after flying at low altitude over Orange County neighborhood
A pilot from Warrenton faces misdemeanor charges for flying at extremely low altitude over the Lake of Woods community in Orange County earlier this summer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 10 at 2:05 p.m. when the pilot flew over the neighborhood “at a height of less than 100 feet.”
ffxnow.com
After soiree in Kingstowne business, loose community pig reunited with owner
A pig that found its way to a local business that happen to be trained in proper swine handling has been returned to his owner. The pig was caught by staff at Nalls Produce, a garden center located in the Kingstowne area, which turned the loose community pig to the county’s animal control division.
ffxnow.com
FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash
Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
ffxnow.com
New Vienna police station could open to public in September
Workers are putting the finishing touches on Vienna’s new police station, which will consolidate all police operations under one roof and provide new community spaces. After some disruptions earlier this year due to supply chain issues, the $14 million facility is scheduled to finish punch-list items and get a final Fairfax County inspection next week, according to an Aug. 12 update from the Town of Vienna Police Department.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Virginia Confirms a Potomac Horse Fever Case
Virginia confirmed a Potomac horse fever case on Aug. 8. An attending veterinarian reported a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. Equine Disease Communication...
