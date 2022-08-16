ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

Orange Leader

Area man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following Louisiana night club shooting

VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting

A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
VINTON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Equipment Thieves

Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. In the months of June and July items were reported stolen from 2 locations belonging to Chesapeake Energy in the Sabine Parish area. Following investigations, the items were found at different residences and returned to Chesapeake Energy, resulting in two arrests.
SABINE PARISH, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site

ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run

BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
ORANGE, TX
MySanAntonio

Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest

A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital

The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
JASPER, TX

