kjas.com
Mother & child injured when 18-wheeler tires/wheels crash through restaurant window
A mother and child who were eating at Crazy Jose’s on Highway 69 in Lumberton were injured when a set of tires and wheels came off a northbound 18-wheeler and crashed through a window of the restaurant at about 8:00 Thursday night. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said after...
Orange Leader
Area man, 19, arrested for attempted murder following Louisiana night club shooting
VINTON, Louisiana — A 19-year-old Nederland man is charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on Louisiana 109 South in Vinton.
kjas.com
Duncan says mid Jasper County hit hard with burglaries and thefts
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says if you live between Kirbyville and Buna, there is a higher chance of you being the victim of a burglary or theft than any other location in the county. Duncan says burglaries and thefts have increased in that area as...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for information about truck theft
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a recent truck theft. Officials said a white Ford F450 flatbed truck was stolen around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday. A gold or silver Ford F250 drove to a local business on US Highway 190 West, and officials said […]
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting outside Vinton nightclub
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A Nederland, Texas, man is under arrest after an overnight shooting at a Vinton nightclub, authorities said. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the nightclub on La. 109 South around 1:30 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. Deputies...
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Arrest Equipment Thieves
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two men have been arrested the past two months for stealing equipment from gas/oil well locations in Sabine Parish. In the months of June and July items were reported stolen from 2 locations belonging to Chesapeake Energy in the Sabine Parish area. Following investigations, the items were found at different residences and returned to Chesapeake Energy, resulting in two arrests.
fox4beaumont.com
Investigators release name of man electrocuted at Sabine River Authority building site
ORANGE — Investigators are releasing the name of a contract worker who was electrocuted at a Sabine River Authority building construction site in Orange. Grady Scott Wilson, 37, of St. Louis, Missouri was killed Thursday at the SRA building site at 12777 North Highway 87 in Orange, according to Capt. Joey Jacobs with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
kjas.com
Stolen truck recovered and woman arrested
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Wednesday morning traffic stop resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and the arrest of a Hardin County woman. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, shortly before 9:00 a trooper stopped a 2002 Ford pickup truck in Kirbyville and soon learned that it had been reported stolen here in Jasper County.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Lawyers for man allegedly paralyzed by Beaumont Police officer say he was locked in a cell, unable to stand for more than 18 hours
BEAUMONT, Texas — A press conference was held in Beaumont Thursday to reveal new information regarding a man accusing a Beaumont Police Department officer of paralyzing him from the chest down. A federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of Christopher Shaw July 2022. Shaw was taken into police custody...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
Teenager indicted for deadly conduct after Fourth of July shooting left 1 injured
BEAUMONT, Texas — A teenager was indicted Wednesday after he allegedly shot and injured another person on Independence Day. Perry Hill, 19, was indicted for deadly conduct, a third degree felony. On Monday, July 4, 2022 at around 7:30 p.m., Beaumont Police officers were on a call for service...
A Texas Man Wanted Waffle House But Got Arrested Instead
The man was indicted in May for stealing a vehicle and driving to Waffle House.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run
BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 18th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 190 on 08/11/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 18th, 2022:. Brookeland – 2 (Was 5 on 08/11/22) Jasper – 34 (Was 33 on 08/11/22) Kirbyville – 8 (Was 16 on 08/11/22) Buna – 9 (Was 9 on 08/11/22)
bluebonnetnews.com
FBI steps up efforts to find Southeast Texas murder suspect
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rogelio Guerra Vasquez. Vasquez has ties to or may be residing near Monterrey, Mexico. Vasquez is wanted for the murder of his wife of 21 years, Sugie Vasquez, who was killed...
Police searching for missing man last known to be living in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man they say was last known to be living in Port Arthur. Juan Zuniga, 54, is described as five feet three inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the Port Arthur Police Department.
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
kjas.com
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital
The future looks bleak for the former Dickerson Memorial Hospital here in Jasper. After performing a detailed inspection and survey of the Dickerson Memorial Hospital located on the South Wheeler Street, Mark Strong of the Lufkin engineering firm of Goodwin, Lasiter, and Strong told the board of the Jasper Hospital District on Tuesday evening that the medical facility had deteriorated to the point that is most likely beyond repair.
