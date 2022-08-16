David De Gea Believes Teammates Were Also At Fault During Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

David De Gea had a horrid performance during Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat away at Brentford and took the post match interview to take the blame for costing his team three points, however a body language experts believes the goalkeeper also blames his teammates.

De Gea was at fault on a personal level for two of the goals in the horrid defeat on Saturday.

De Gea faced the media following the game as per his own request where he took the blame for the defeat and for costing his team three points.

However, a body language expert has shared his thoughts on why he also thinks that De Gea believes his teammates were also at fault during the game.

Body language expert Darren Stanton was talking to MyBettingSites about De Gea , he said;

“De Gea had raised eyebrows when he took the blame for the loss, this is a sign of deception, I believe he was extremely angry and disappointed, but he believes the whole team was the reason for the loss but he took the blame for his teammates.

For example, when he shrugged his shoulders, it showed frustration. In psychology, when the body makes a one sided or bilateral shoulder shrug, it means that mind and body has no confidence in what he is actually saying. He also sticks his tongue out like Ten Hag which displays anger, and also drops his head which shows he was ashamed. There are a lot of internal emotions, he is masking his true emotions on the situation by protecting his teammates and taking the blame.”

