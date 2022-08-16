Read full article on original website
Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
Drug Task Force, Springdale PD arrest woman for trafficking meth
On August 19, Springdale Police Chief Frank Gamble announced that the department, in cooperation with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, had arrested a Springdale woman for drug trafficking.
No charges filed in hot car death of Carthage 3-year-old girl
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Police Dept have submitted the findings of their investigation to the prosecutor regarding the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl last week. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, as of now, no charges have been filed. Last Friday Carthage Police responded...
Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end
JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street
UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman
CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
Former police officer sentenced for drug trafficking
FAYETTEVILLE — A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022
Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
Law enforcement rallies to locate missing 5-Year-Old; K9 successfully tracks child
SARCOXIE, Mo. – Law enforcement officers successfully locate a missing 5-year-old as K9 units lead the way. Yesterday evening, Sarcoxie Police Dispatch received a call regarding a missing child. Police say they began searching the immediate area and surrounding woods when they arrived. After the initial search, a successful...
Former ‘Officer of the Year’ sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
On August 18 Skylar Houston, 29, a former Lowell Police Department officer, was sentenced to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville.
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
Child left in car dies in Fort Smith
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking
A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
Carthage child found unresponsive in hot vehicle has died
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friday about 1:30 p.m. Carthage Police responded to a residence in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker the child died in a Springfield hospital over the weekend.
Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
