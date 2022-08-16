A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.

ALPENA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO