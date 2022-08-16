ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stabbing at Ewert Park, woman rushed to area hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight Friday morning reports of a stabbing in Ewert Park alerted Joplin E911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Dept and METS ambulance responded. Other police agencies responded to Joplin to assist including Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies. On the scene we learn from Joplin Police a female victim was still conscious...
JOPLIN, MO
5NEWS

Washington County deputies charge woman with trafficking meth

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Springdale Police Department (SPD) announced the arrest of a woman charged with trafficking meth through Washington County. On Aug. 16, the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force detectives learned a shipment of meth was being transported through Washington County. Detectives conducted surveillance on a vehicle driven by a suspect identified as Danielle Pennington, age 34, of Springdale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
WTWO/WAWV

Joplin Police chase comes to a halt at dead end

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning police chase in south Joplin came to an end when the vehicle authorities were pursuing ran out of roadway. It started just after midnight on Tuesday (8/16), when officers with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) attempted to pull over a vehicle near 32nd and Schifferdecker. That vehicle didn’t stop […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lamar, Mo. death investigation, crime scene tape wraps a residence on Allen Street

UPDATE: “The deceased has been identified as Beatrys Adriana Moreno Martinez, age 35, of Thousand Palms California. The next of kin have been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow in Springfield. The investigation is currently on going.” — Lamar Police Dept LAMAR, Mo. — Thursday morning just before 3 a.m. officers of the Lamar Police Dept and Barton...
LAMAR, MO
Lawrence County Record

Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury

A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
ALPENA, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: New details in Carthage hot car death, and autopsy underway for deceased Lamar woman

CARTHAGE, Mo. – New details released in last week’s child death investigation in Carthage. Police on Friday responded to a call about a three-year-old who was found unresponsive in a hot vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Springfield, where she later died. Authorities say the child got into the car on her own and could not get out. Police have submitted their investigation to the prosecutor who will determine if charges will be filed. Read more here.
CARTHAGE, MO
KTLO

Former police officer sentenced for drug trafficking

FAYETTEVILLE — A Huntsville man was sentenced Thursday to 144 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville. According to court...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sentineltimes.com

Cherokee County Intake 8-9-2022 to 8-16-2022

Arrest Date, Name, Age, Arresting Agency, Charges, Bond Amount, Release Date (if applicable). 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Sammantha Dawn LaTurner, 27, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 10:39 am, Jacob Allen Rowden, 29, BSPD, Disorderly conduct: unknown circumstance, $500, In custody. 8-9-2022 4:40 pm, Justin Lee French, 40,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kttn.com

Kansas man indicted in Missouri for fentanyl trafficking

A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute. Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug....
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
LANGLEY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neighbors and Healthcare Workers rush to assist those injured in head-on crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday reports of a two vehicle head-on crash at 32nd and Oliver Ave alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, Newton Co Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us four people were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were the first to respond to...
JOPLIN, MO

