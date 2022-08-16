ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas silver-haired legislative session back, first time since 2018

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seniors are able to engage in the legislative process once again.

The 22nd Biennial Silver Haired Legislative Session will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 17 and 18, at the Arkansas State Capitol. The event is put on by a partnership of Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services with Arkansas Area Agencies on Aging.

This is the first session since 2018. The 2020 biennial session was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are so excited to have the Silver Haired Legislature in session this year to hear what critical issues are impacting our senior Arkansans today,” DAABHS director Jay Hill said. “With all we’ve gone through in the past couple of years, coming together now and sharing the challenges facing our senior citizens is more important than ever.”

The non-partisan event is made up of delegates who write, debate and vote on bills important, even critical, to Arkansas seniors. Bills passed are then submitted to the legislature at the next general assembly.

The event includes the induction of three into the Senior Arkansans Hall of Fame Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Wyndham Riverfront hotel in North Little Rock.

This year’s inductees are:

  • Nelda Casey : Casey was the Newton County Senior Ambassador and past president. As the board president of the Newton County Christian Food Room, she has taken on various roles, from helping at the front desk to stocking shelves to ensure the citizens in need have the proper necessities.
  • Barrie Hardin : Hardin has devoted much of her life to enhancing the lives of seniors as a senior center employee, and after her retirement as a volunteer. Hardin assisted with the implementation of a nutrition grant for the six senior centers in southeast Arkansas.
  • Helen “Tiny” Jones Reynolds : Reynolds has served on the Newton County Senior Center Ambassador Board and has served as secretary. She has spent many years with the Newton County Senior Activity Wellness Center. Reynolds has assisted in the senior games and the Meals on Wheels Walk/Parade.

