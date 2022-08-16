Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies arrest suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Ryffel Way in Estero
Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Estero 7-Eleven located on Ryffel Way in reference to a robbery on Aug. 18. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Erody Luis Medina, 25, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk working behind the register. Medina...
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
WINKNEWS.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating deputy-involved shooting
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. Authorities have not released the man’s name, but said deputies were called to 310 Richardson Way in Sarasota on Thursday at 9:29 a.m. to investigate an armed burglary. According to the homeowner,...
Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say
A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
2 felons with guns, drugs arrested after high-speed chase from Collier deputies
Two convicted felons have been arrested again after being accused of six felonies for fleeing in a car deputies say was loaded with drugs and guns on Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Jacob Martinez, 26, of Naples, fled at nearly twice the speed limit when deputies attempted a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Downtown Fort Myers shooting suspect Jasmine Battle turns herself in
Jasmine Battle, 29, wanted in relation to the Sunday morning downtown Fort Myers shooting, turned herself over to the Fort Myers Police. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Battle will be transported to Lee County Jail to be booked and will be held without bond until her first appearance.
WINKNEWS.com
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen
There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
snntv.com
Deputy-involved shooting leads to death of suspect in Sarasota
UPDATE: According to the latest information, the suspect in this deputy-involved shooting has died. Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser with a machete this morning. When deputies arrived, the suspect apparently used his machete on one of the deputies, injuring his hand. "It’s not a small knife, it’s not...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man indicted for possessing firearm, ammo as a felon
A North Fort Myers man was indicted on charges of possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon. Samuel Robert Bruner, 46, if convicted, faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to life, in federal prison. According to the superseding indictment, Bruner had previously been convicted of 13...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County woman faces vehicular homicide charge for wrong-way crash
A Collier County woman faces a vehicular homicide charge after being arrested Thursday in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Cape Coral in January. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Justine Fagan, 47, was driving a Lexus sedan north in the southbound lane of Everglades Boulevard North around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, actively passing other traffic as she approached 43rd Avenue Northeast in Golden Gate Estates. Maria Fernanda Valdiviezo Solis, 20, stopped her Toyota sedan for the posted stop sign on 43rd Avenue Northeast before starting a left turn onto Everglades Boulevard North. She was driving from a friend’s house to go to work at Arthrex.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of pulling gun during argument in downtown Fort Myers
A man was arrested after being accused of pulling a gun during a verbal fight Thursday night. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man pulled the gun at 2213 Main Street, Celsius Night Club, in downtown Fort Myers. Officers were flagged down and told a man showed a...
WINKNEWS.com
Weed wacker-wielding suspect arrested, accused of chasing and injuring client in Lehigh
A man accused of wielding a weed wacker is in jail after an altercation with a customer. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said he and Jamie Thompson, 30, debated over money for residential landscaping services on Aug. 3. They say Thompson walked back to his...
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
International Business Times
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect named in Sunday’s downtown Fort Myers shooting; officials mulling over changes
A woman has been named as a suspect in an early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Fort Myers that injured one. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Jasmine Lashaye Battle, 29, is wanted in connection to the shooting at 2201 Second Street. Battle has active felony warrants for aggravated...
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 2 years in prison for drug possession
A Cape Coral man has been found guilty of drug possession and sentenced to two years in prison. The State Attorney’s Office says Guillermo Hembree, 43, was found guilty following a two-day trial and sentenced to two years in prison, followed by three years on drug offender probation. According...
