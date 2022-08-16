ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

stpetersburgfoodies.com

10 Best Cuban Sandwiches in St. Petersburg FL 2022

The Cuban Sandwich was invented in Ybor City in the late 1800s by Cuban immigrants with some influence from Italian immigrants. The original included a Spanish dried sausage that was later replaced with salami. Later, when Miami picked up on the Cuban Sandwich, they left the salami off. Oddly, ironically,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Government
Tampa Bay News Wire

New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL

Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years of bringing joy with free cakes in the Tampa & St. Petersburg area!

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries throughout the state of Florida are giving away free Confetti Bundtlets, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes, to the first 250 guests at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. Clearwater, Carrollwood, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Wesley Chapel stores are participating in the festivities.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Do You Know Who You’re Voting For In Pasco On August 23?

Biographies of Candidates for Pasco Voters on the August 23 Primary Ballot. U.S. Congress, District 12 (Republican Primary only) Gus M. Bilirakis (incumbent) Congressman Gus M. Bilirakis is a Republican representing Florida’s 12th Congressional District, which includes all of Pasco and northern parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. According to his Ballotpedia profile, he was first elected to Congress on November 7, 2006.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
travelawaits.com

5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida

Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Multifamily development in the works in fast-growing Pasco County

Construction has started on a 252-unit apartment complex in Pasco County, one of the fastest growing areas in Tampa Bay. The complex is being built on U.S. 301 next to Zephyr Commons in Zephyrhills. The apartment community, Ilumina Zephyrhills, is being developed by North American Development Group, which also developed the Publix Super Markets anchored shopping center.
iheart.com

US 19 TRAVEL LANES CLOSED IN PINELLAS COUNTY

All northbound and southbound traffic traveling on US 19 and the northbound US 19 Frontage Road to detour at Ulmerton Road and Bryan Dairy Road from 9 p.m., Friday, August 19 to 9 p.m., Sunday, August 21. Southbound US 19 Detour at Ulmerton Road. All southbound US 19 traffic will...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
iontb.com

Two motorcyclists dead in collision on US-19 in Palm Harbor

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a double fatality crash involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck. The crash occurred at approximately 11:16 am. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the southbound lanes of US-19 near Eagle Chase Boulevard in Palm Harbor. One motorcyclist, a...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
995qyk.com

Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video

This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now classifying the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico as Potential Tropical Cyclone number 4. They are doing this so they can issue watches and warnings. Although the recon aircraft couldn’t find a closed low pressure at this time the NHC does expect it to develop over the next 24 hours and become a tropical depression or named storm on Saturday as it moves to the NNW toward Mexico and S. Texas.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
