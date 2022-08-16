Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Piketon teen
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
WSAZ
Man wanted for luring, driving away with children
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: FATHER OF YOUNG JOHNSON CO. GIRL FOUND FATALLY SHOT ‘A SUSPECT IN THE DEATH’
Additional information has been released concerning the shooting death of a 12-year-old Johnson County girl. Investigators with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office told WYMT.com that Stacy Collins, a man found shot on an isolated roadway near Van Lear, is a suspect in the death of his daughter, Stacia Collins.
Ironton Tribune
Wheelersburg woman killed in crash
MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
wchstv.com
Deputies make an arrest following armed robbery investigation in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County deputies arrested a man who they said was wanted after robbing a gambling parlor, leading officers on a pursuit and crashing a vehicle. Jason Roach, 39, of Point Pleasant was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant after being accused of robbing the...
Authorities seek assistance in locating missing 20 year old woman
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities with Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing person. On Thursday, Charleston PD CID disclosed that Macie Miller, age 20, went missing on Monday, August 15. She is said to have last been seen...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Scioto County crash identified
UPDATE: (1:38 P.M. Aug. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of a woman killed in a Scioto County Crash this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Linda L. Murphy, 67, of Wheelersburg, Ohio died as a result of the crash that happened on State Route 823 near […]
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
11-year-old struck by vehicle in Grayson, Kentucky
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky. According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police say the extent of the child’s […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
woay.com
Charleston Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing woman
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking community assistance in searching for a missing woman. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since August 15 and was last spotted walking away from St. Francis Hospital. While Miller is not from the area, she could...
WSAZ
11-year-old hit by car crossing street
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
wymt.com
One dead after Lawrence County shooting
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley
PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
wchstv.com
Putnam Sheriff's Office seeks to identify vehicle shown doing doughnuts on church property
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle shown doing doughnuts in a gravel area on church property. Video posted Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows a pickup truck doing circles and spinning its...
q95fm.net
Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room
Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
