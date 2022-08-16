MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.

WHEELERSBURG, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO