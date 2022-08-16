ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for missing Piketon teen

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
PIKETON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Huntington police seek kidnapping suspect

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who lured two children into his vehicle earlier this week. According to the HPD, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7th Street West and 5th Avenue West. HPD says the man pulled up in […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted for luring, driving away with children

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police need your help finding a man who lured two children into his SUV earlier this week and driving away with them. According to the Huntington Police Department, the incident started around 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 5th Avenue West and 7th Street West.
HUNTINGTON, WV
City
Ironton, OH
Ironton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Ironton Tribune

Wheelersburg woman killed in crash

MINFORD – A Wheelersburg woman was killed in a crash in Scioto County on Thursday, according to the Portsmouth post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Linda L. Murphy, 67, sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, which took place at 7:45 a.m. on State Route 823 near the Lucasville-Minford Road off ramp.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
#Foul Play#Ipd
WOWK 13 News

Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

11-year-old struck by vehicle in Grayson, Kentucky

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – An 11-year-old was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Carter County, Kentucky. According to the Grayson Police Department, the incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 while the child was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Main Street. Police say the extent of the child’s […]
GRAYSON, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims life of Vinton Co. man

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio— The Athens Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Vinton County man. The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday. Ethan Cole Fout, 19 of McArthur, was traveling along route 93 in Hocking County when...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
woay.com

Charleston Police seeking public’s assistance locating missing woman

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking community assistance in searching for a missing woman. Macie Miller, 20, has been missing since August 15 and was last spotted walking away from St. Francis Hospital. While Miller is not from the area, she could...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

11-year-old hit by car crossing street

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car while crossing the street in Carter County, Kentucky, according to the Grayson Police Department. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 in the 300 block of Main Street,. Police do not know the extent of...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | One Tip Away

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A mother of four was gunned down on the side of the road nearly 20 years ago, and her murder is still unsolved. Along state Route 201 sits a cross nestled between the greenery in the summertime. The cross bears the memory of Dianna Keeton,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

4-vehicle crash causes I-64 traffic jam near Teays Valley

PUTNAM COUNTY, (WOWK) – A four-vehicle crash backed traffic up for several miles this afternoon on I-64. The crash happened around the Teays Valley exit near mile-marker 42 on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. While there were no injuries reported, the crash caused a traffic jam all the way to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge near mile-marker […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY

