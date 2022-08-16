Read full article on original website
CTA receives nearly $29M in federal grant to speed up electric bus project
CHICAGO — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was awarded nearly $29 million in federal grant money Tuesday to go toward replacing their bus fleet with electric buses. The agency was awarded the money by the Federal Transit Administration and is the CTA’s first federal funding since unveiling its “Charging Forward Plan” earlier this year. The city’s goal is to have an all-electric bus fleet by 2040.
Should we fund the $3.6B Red Line Extension with TIF money from other parts of town?
As the projected price tag for the long-awaited Red Line extension on the Far South Side increased by $1.3 billion dollars to $3.6 billion, the city of Chicago is looking to establish a new Transit TIF district to finance about a quarter of the cost. However, that plan is proving controversial, for reasons I’ll discuss below.
CPD unveils new strategies to make CTA transit safer
With violent crime on public transit making headlines in Chicago, police say they are doubling down on efforts to make trains and buses safe.
The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago
Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
St. Sabina hosting end-of-summer block party on Chicago's South Side
There's a big back-to-school party happening Friday night on Chicago's South Side. Renaissance Park will fill with music, games, and plenty of giveaways for the Saint Sabina Summer Block Party.
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in
The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Chicago alderman believes South Side fire was act of gang retaliation
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
Luxury container homes coming to Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A team of investors says they could build affordable, energy efficient container homes on Chicago's South Side that could be ready for move in by this winter. The homes will be built out of shipping containers. The project is the brainchild of project manager Darryl Burton, owner of...
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — After Terrence Hersey had a stroke on the way home from his railroad job in 2015, he underwent months of therapy to learn how to put words together in sentences and learn to walk again. He had to relearn how to get in and out of a car and how to dress himself before his doctors eventually cleared him to return to work with no restrictions. That recommendation wasn’t good enough for Union Pacific. The railroad decided after reviewing Hersey’s records — but without a doctor’s examination — that he was unfit for his job...
Ald. Brian Hopkins on the Playpen: “It’s Been Out of Control for Awhile”
John Howell speaks with Alderman Brian Hopkins from Chicago’s Second Ward. There have been many issues on Lake Michigan’s Playpen. This includes a tragic incident from last weekend where a woman had to have both legs amputated. The Alderman discusses what he believes needs to be done to tighten safety measures in the area. They also speak about unregulated CBD shops in the city and how they are confusing cannabis customers.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
Left for Dead: Chicago Officer Let Hit-and-Run Investigations Languish for Years Before Discipline, Records Show
Newly obtained records reveal that a Chicago police officer was suspended for one day without pay after letting multiple cases drag on for years, including the investigation into a shocking 2016 fatal hit-and-run crash. The van that struck and killed Frank Cruz in August 2016 as he was riding his...
Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Chicago police holding gun turn-in on West Side Saturday
There's a push to get guns of all kinds off the street in Chicago and there's money, on the line.
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
