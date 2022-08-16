Read full article on original website
Kyle MacLachlan Proves to the World He Loves Yakima
Kyle MacLachlan is one of own. Born and raised in Yakima, graduated from IKE and went on to do big films and movies like Dune, The Flintstones, Blue Velvet, The Doors, Portlandia and, a personal favorite, Twin Peaks. Although he's full-blown Hollywood he has never forgotten where he comes from and still gives Yakima the occasional shout-out when he can.
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
It’s A Sellers Market in Yakima Real Estate
Are you in the market for a new home in Yakima? Are you selling a home?. Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Real Estate says Yakima is now in a seller's market with more buyer demand than seller supply. The median home sales price is up more than...
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
Top 5 Places to Celebrate Couples day in Yakima
It's national Couples day, but we say you can use any excuse to have your own special couples day and celebrate your relationship. Some people get frustrated trying to come up with new things to do as a couple. Sometimes it feels like you've done it all, but we're here to show you there are plenty of fun and romantic places to check out in the Yakima Valley.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
Yakima Council Considers Free Transit For Young Riders
When the Yakima City Council meets Tuesday the council will talk about a state program that would allow young people to ride Yakima Transit free. The program was developed by the state legislature and provides grant funding to fully replace lost youth fare revenue for transit agencies that adopt fare-free policies for those 18 years of age and younger. The council is expected to approve the fare-free policies to start the program during the Tuesday council meeting.
Yakima Apple Crop Big But Not as Big as Last year
That's a lot of apples but less than last year's crop. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association has released its forecast for the 2022 Washington state fresh apple crop projecting 108.7 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples, a 11.1% decrease from 2021’s 122.3 million boxes. Officials say however...
Lemonade Day 2022 in Yakima County Was a Super Success!
Saturday was all about building small businesses, igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in our local kids and if you missed it, OMG you better mark your calendar for next year! It's called Lemonade Day, providing the kids of the Yakima Valley a taste of what it's like to run their own unique lemonade stand, providing skills like how to make money, save money and donate money too!
The Three Amigas: Wild Chickens on the Loose on Tieton Drive
Three wild chickens are on the loose in Yakima and some are calling it fowl play. Yes, "fowl" play is afoot because the three chickens were recently spotted on Tieton Drive lollygagging around the gorgeous Franklin Middle School lawn. Sixth-grade students were entering the school building for middle school orientation day when the chickens were first spotted. The first of the three wild chickens was spotted alone on the school property around 7:58 a.m. on Wednesday.
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
Here’s Where Spirit of Halloween is opening in Yakima in 2022
It's no secret the world has truly fallen in love with Halloween, people are already getting costumes, decorations, and candy ready with a little over a month and a half to go. However, people are still searching far and wide for when and where the Spirit of Halloween is opening up in Yakima.
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
Top 4 Best Places to buy Physical Books in Yakima
It's no secret we're in the year 2022, everything is at the end of our fingertips with a push of a button. You can download hundreds of thousands of books at any time. However, some still love going out and finding physical copies of their favorite books. Whether you have...
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
More Roundabouts Planned for Lower Yakima Valley
Most people don't mind them. Some hate them but more are on the way in the lower valley. They're called roundabouts and the Yakama Nation Tribal Council has signed a resolution for the Washington State Department of Transportation to move forward with building four more roundabouts along US 97 and State Route 22 from Lateral A to State Route 223.
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day
Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
Top 7 Reasons You Can’t Miss the Final Downtown Summer Nights
Is it just me, or is summer going faster this year?. One sure sign we've come a long way is that we've already come to the final week for Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights. Yakima's Downtown Summer Nights Finale is Thursday, August 11th. In addition to August 11th being my paternal...
