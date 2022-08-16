Read full article on original website
Fortnite X Dragon Ball: How To Unlock Goku Skins
Epic Games continues its legendary series of crossovers. Following up on collaborations with WWE, John Cena, and even Eminem, the crossover between "Fortnite" and "Dragon Ball" has officially begun, adding new skins, emotes, and more to the game. "Fortnite" has added four skins based on iconic "Dragon Ball" characters: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. The crossover also adds new "Dragon Ball" locations to the battle royale mode, in addition to the devastating Kamehameha Wave attack.
WWE・
Boyfriend Dungeon: Everything Added In The Secret Weapons Update
The unique and playful indie dungeon crawler and dating sim "Boyfriend Dungeon" has seen great success since it was originally released as a surprise during the Aug. 2021 Indie World Showcase. Now, its fans have been granted additional content, giving them even more reason to celebrate. Though it received rave...
The Best And Worst Meta Quest 2 Games
The Oculus Quest has gone through some major changes. First its parent company rebranded it as the Meta Quest. Then, Meta announced a price increase on every model of the Quest that luckily still lets the console keep its place as the most affordable VR platform on the market. The Quest is really hitting its stride as a console, and it's home to some of the best VR games that have ever existed, as well as some that are well worth ignoring.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Glamour Your Gear
In massively multiplayer online (MMO) games, there can anywhere from thousands to millions of players participating at any given time. When in such a massive crowd, it's only natural to want to stand out. Some people achieve this by changing the color of their avatar's clothes, or wearing a sign of status, such as an exclusive skin or costly cosmetic from an in-game store. "Final Fantasy 14" approaches this desire to distinguish one's character in quite a few ways, even granting players the ability to Glamour their gear.
Apex Legends Fan Discovers Possible Unseen Intro
With Season 14 of "Apex Legends" now underway, not only are there changes to Kings Canyon, but the new character Vantage has also officially made her debut. The Season 14 update is proving to be a hit with fans too, considering "Apex Legends" regularly caters to over 400,000 players daily on Steam alone. That said, "Apex Legends" is doing great despite #NoApexAugust was trending with "Apex Legends" players only a month before Season 14 began. But despite the player boycott over quality issues within the title, it seems the tides of new content have flowed to "Apex Legends," and it would appear players are sated enough by the latest additions to the game.
The Real Reason Splatoon 3's Macarena Is Turning Heads
Gamers continue to wait for the much-anticipated "Splatoon 3," the third entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series, to launch on September 9. In past "Splatoon" installments, players faced off in a 4v4 Turf War where both teams must plaster as much of the map as they can with their assigned color before the timer runs out — all while the enemy team blasts them with various weapons and abilities.
DNF Duel: How To Successfully Play As Dragon Knight
"Dungeon Fighter Online" was one of the free-to-play games that made the most money in 2019, and the existence of spinoff title "DNF Duel" points to its continued popularity. Rather than a side-scrolling MORPG, "DNF Duel" is a fully-realized fighting game thanks to the contributions of veteran developer Arc System Works. The studio even gave the entry visuals similar to its hugely successful "Guilty Gear: Strive."
How To Get Digimon Survive's True Ending
"Digimon Survive," Bandai Namco's strategy-RPG-meets-visual-novel, has finally been released. "Digimon Survive" features multiple finales that. while not the most bizarre alternate endings in an RPG, still warrant some thought. To unlock the game's true ending, players must focus on a specific character during their time in the game. Players will also need to have already started a playthrough in the title's New Game Plus mode, which means they'll already have had to beat the 40-hour RPG at least once.
Anti-Pride Spider-Man Mod Changed Modding In An Instant
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" has been a hit with critics and triumphantly ported the game to the PS5 and the PC. Bringing the webslinger to PC has opened up new vistas for fans, who have been able to dig into the game files and uncover secrets. It also created the opportunity to further mod the game. Since its release, we've seen horrifying mods, twisted mods, and even a mod that brings one of Spider-Man's creators into the game. Now, it looks like an anti-pride mod may have changed the modding community forever.
Will Square Enix Ever Make Final Fantasy 14 Classic?
Originally released in 2013, "Final Fantasy 14," the second MMO in the series, has come a long way since its initial debut. There has been a massive overhaul of the game, in addition to four massive expansions that have been released since its launch. As the massive MMO continues to expand in size and add even more for players to enjoy, some newcomers feel like they might have missed out on the content in older versions of the game.
MultiVersus' New Release Date Is Sooner Than You Think
Although Play First Games' platform fighter, "Multiversus," is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a sizable player count through its open beta testing. According to tracker.gg, the "Multiversus" Open Beta has brought in over 11 million players to experience the Warner Bros. character brawler. There's a chance this number will grow even higher, as leaks suggest Player First Games has a ton of new additions planned for "Multiversus." For example, recent leaks hint at some additional iconic characters joining the roster, such as DC's Joker, Daenerys from "Game of Thrones," and Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Dungeons & Dragons: One D&D - What We Know So Far
"Dungeons & Dragons," or "D&D," is a tabletop role-playing game that has exploded in popularity, with over 50 million individuals reporting that they have interacted with the game at some point (per New York Times). This unsurprisingly has earned "D&D" a comfortable spot in pop culture, even spawning a movie by the same name starring Chris Pine.
MultiVersus Mods May Be No More
"MutiVersus" launched its open beta in July, and since then, it's received no shortage of attention. The game has attracted fighting game fans and has already replaced "Smash Bros." in a big way by taking its place at EVO this year. It's also received love from the modding community, taking the already bizarre concept of characters from numerous fictional worlds duking it out and making it even weirder. There are mods for new skins, there are mods for new characters, and even some mods that have embraced the "Smash Bros." comparison – bringing a little taste of Nintendo to "MutiVersus."
The Super Nintendo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Out of every Nintendo console, one stands above the rest among super fans. While the Nintendo Switch is the company's latest and most advanced system, many players will still argue that the best Nintendo console was the Super Nintendo. Though others might claim that it's mostly nostalgia that keeps the console in such high regard, it's tough to ignore players' continued calls for more SNES games to come to Switch Online. And despite the age of the console, there were some lengthy games available for the SNES.
Alone In The Dark Leak Has Fans Going Wild
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The original "Alone in the Dark" released in 1992 to praise from critics and love from fans. It is still remembered today as one of the best and most influential horror games of all time. It has received several sequels over the years, some which were considered solid follow-ups and others which are best left forgotten. It also received an infamous movie adaptation that is often ranked as one of the worst live-action video game movies ever made. The series has been in need of fresh blood for quite some time, and now, a series of leaks have revealed the existence of a new installment.
Is Guilty Gear: Strive Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There was plenty to see at 2022's Evolution Championship Series. More commonly referred to as EVO, this gathering of epsorts athletes had a number of fighting game championships to watch unfold, including "MultiVersus" replacing "Super Smash Bros." in a big way. There were several announcements and reveals as well. "Tekken" fans scrambled for answers regarding a brief teaser for a possible new "Tekken" game, "Street Fighter 6" debuted two more fighters, and "Guilty Gear: Strive" simultaneously unveiled and released Bridget, its first season pass 2 DLC character.
Final Fantasy 14: What's The Best Mage Job?
Want to do magic in Eorzea? "Final Fantasy 14" is back after briefly being pulled from the shelves. Once considered a huge flop, it's become one of the must-play live service games that's still worth playing today. You can start from a number of classes including Thaumaturge, Conjurer, and Arcanist, which could lead to a future magical job as a mage.
Why Fans Think Death Stranding Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was one of the most anticipated games to date, as evidenced by the massive number of views its reveal trailer received. This popularity was partly due to the legendary Hideo Kojima, who previously directed the beloved "Metal Gear" series, spearheading the project. Naturally, fans were excited to see what else he had to offer. Development for "Death Stranding" began after Kojima's messy split from Konami, which led him to form his own company to create a brand new IP.
Metroid Prime Almost Sounded Very Different
While " " is a strong entry on its own, it wasn't exactly what many fans had been craving when it released in 2021. The hotly anticipated "Metroid Prime 4," originally announced in 2017, is still nowhere to be seen. Fans are reaching for any and all signs that the title is still on its way, but nothing concrete has been announced since Nintendo rebooted development. A newer "Metroid Prime" rumor had fans buzzing that the original "Metroid Prime" trilogy could be remastered and on its way to the Switch, but it's only speculation at the moment. Another thing that may cause fans to speculate is the question of just how different "Metroid Prime" might have sounded if influential electronic duo Autechre had composed the soundtrack.
Why God Of War Has Other Games Running Scared
The "God of War" franchise has gone through quite a transformation in recent years. 2018's sequel/soft reboot brought the series to new heights by focusing on the relationship between Kratos, the titular god of war, and his young son, Atreus. Critics and audiences alike were mesmerized by the new game's intricate combat and a fantastic story that spanned multiple realms and mythologies. It's not surprise that fans wanted more, and so it wasn't too long before a full-fledged sequel was announced in the form of "God of War Ragnarok." And judging from recent reports, it seems as though fans aren't the only ones waiting for the next "God of War" game with bated breath — a number of video game publishers may also be biding their time until the sequel is out in the world.
