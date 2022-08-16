Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced in 2018 Colquitt Co. school bus incident dies in custody
The woman sentenced in a 2018 Colquitt County school bus incident has died while in custody in Pulaski County. According to Pulaski County Coroner Christopher Clark, 29-year-old Monica Cutts, an inmate at Pulaski State Prison, died Monday just after 4:30 p.m. Cutts said she was declared brain dead after being transported to a Macon hospital.
wfxl.com
Moultrie Police Department arrest five for entering auto
The Moultrie Police Department is investigating a series of entering auto and vehicle thefts in the city. According to a media release from the department, MPD received multiple reports of entering auto and vehicle thefts between August 1 and August 16. Due to the number of reports, the department increased...
douglasnow.com
GBI secures involuntary manslaughter complaint against juvenile in RYDC death investigation
A juvenile has been implicated in the death of Loyce Tucker, 17, of Douglas, who was a resident at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center in Waycross. Tucker was reported unresponsive on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Two days later, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Tucker passed away from injuries sustained at the RYDC.
Man arrested in Leon Co. for possession of material displaying abuse of a minor
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had made an arrest in a case involving possession of material displaying abuse of a minor.
wfxl.com
Juvenile correctional officer arrested in Waycross RYDC death investigation
A juvenile correctional officer has been arrested by the GBI in a Waycross RYDC death investigation. 30-year-old Thomas Lee Hicks, of Waycross, GA was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the 2nd degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree, and one count of violation of oath of office.
douglasnow.com
Officers arrest three suspects wanted in DPD's RICO case
The three wanted suspects involved in the Douglas Police Department’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation, Ricky James Smith, Zacheyus Venisee, and Chance Kyrell Mack have all been arrested and booked into the Coffee County Jail. DouglasNow also obtained copies of the warrants in the case, which include additional information regarding the charges.
Waycross PD investigating death of girl found in crashed car in woods off Columbus Street
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is investigating the undetermined death of a young girl near Columbus Street. STORY: Army vet sentenced to life in brutal 1987 torture-murder of female Fort Carson soldier. On Thursday at approximately 4:41 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on Columbus Street...
Family friend of teen who died after ‘fight game’ at Waycross detention center heartbroken
WAYCROSS, Ga. — A Waycross juvenile detention guard is now in custody after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he was allowing a prisoner fight game inside of the facility that left one teen dead. Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with a family friend who knew that teen....
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
wfxl.com
Berrien County man facing over 50 charges in connection to forest fires
A Berrien County man is in police custody after setting over a dozen fires and endangering human life. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Brown, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers.
WYFF4.com
Officer charged with murder in juvenile's death after fight game at Georgia detention facility, GBI says
WAYCROSS, Ga. — The death of a juvenile in custody in a Georgia facility led to the arrest Tuesday of a correctional officer who now faces murder charges, officials said. According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, of Waycross, a juvenile correctional officer in the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC), is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of violation of oath of office.
Murder of brothers in Georgia remains unsolved after 3 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available. On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, age 41, and Cedric […]
douglasnow.com
Here is who was granted and denied bond in hearings this week
Several people were released from the Coffee County Jail this week following bond hearings, where many defendants with pending charges appeared before Judge Andy Spivey. Several interesting statements were made during the hearings, including a man attempting to list a victim's address as the home he would reside in if granted bond. Many other individuals who recently made local headlines were also granted and denied release.
wfxl.com
Authorities in Colquitt County searching for stolen Polaris
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo to its Facebook page for a stolen Polaris Ranger. According to the CCSO, the Polaris was stolen from the Bass Road area near Hartsfield Ga. The Polaris was last seen Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with any information should contact the Colquitt County Sheriff's...
GBI: Waycross juvenile correctional officer allowed kids to fight, leaves 1 dead
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) — A juvenile correctional officer in Waycross allowed kids to fight which resulted in the death of a kid. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Thomas Hicks, 30, was present and allowed kids to participate in a “fight game” at the Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center. One kid was killed during […]
wgxa.tv
Two arrested in Laurens County after failed attempt to smuggle drugs into a prison
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are behind bars after an attempt to fly a drone carrying multiple illegal items into Telfair State Prison was thwarted by the Telfair County Sheriff's Office. According to a Facebook post by the Georgia Department of Corrections, after the drone was spotted, deputies...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
wfxl.com
Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday
An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
wfxl.com
Thomasville Fire Rescue 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor victims
On September 9, Thomasville Fire Rescue will host the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb as a way to honor the victims and reflect on that day. It’s been over 20 years since the September 11 attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania. Over...
wfxl.com
Atkinson County's new Cogdell Highway bridges are now open
The new Cogdell Highway bridges over Stump Creek and Little Red Bluff Creek in Atkinson County opened today. The old Stump Creek bridge was built in 1953 and Little Red Bluff Creek bridge was built in 1954. Cogdell Highway closed in March for bridge construction. Both bridges were replaced under...
