Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case

It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
fox5atlanta.com

Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say

DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
11Alive

Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
Kimberly Bond

After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured

(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
11Alive

Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir

ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
