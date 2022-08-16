Read full article on original website
Stone Mountain father killed outside gas station; one arrested, second suspect not
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The family of 28-year-old Deven Tillis says closure is what they need to mend their heartbreak. “No words can describe just you know, it’s a heartbreaking pain that this has caused me and my family,” said Rodney Tillis, Deven’s father. On July...
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
Man suspected of spray-painting swastika on Rainbow crosswalks arrested after standoff in Midtown
ATLANTA — Police said the man suspected of spray-painting a swastika on Midtown’s rainbow crosswalks for two nights in row was arrested after a lengthy SWAT standoff in Midtown Friday evening. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was LIVE from Midtown on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. moments...
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while riding down I-85 laid to rest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There were heavy hearts and unanswered questions as a family remembered a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon. Her mother had to watch the service from jail. Kendall Lewis found her mother’s gun and shot herself along Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County...
Police searching for suspect they say vandalized rainbow crosswalks twice in 2 days
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s famed rainbow crosswalks have once again become the target of vandalism. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday morning, crews found swastikas and homophobic language spray painted on the crosswalks at Piedmont Rd. NE and 10th St. NE. Atlanta police told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach that...
Atlanta murder suspect on the run for 28 years nabbed by Oconee County deputies
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - An armed and dangerous man wanted in connection to a 1994 Atlanta murder was finally captured during a traffic stop in Oconee County this past Tuesday, deputies say. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin wanted for shooting a man in the face at the Oakland MARTA train station just...
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
Couple arrested after drugs found next to toddler's Happy Meal in SUV, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies say a couple who was pulled over along Interstate 85 earlier this month had a stash of drugs next to a toddler who was sitting in the back seat. Jonathan Loftis, 34, of Conyers, and Bethany Smith, 23, of LaGrange, were charged with...
Arrest made in 28-year-old cold case
It was an arrest 28 years in the making. The family of Jafford Tucker says they are hopeful justice will finally be served. He was shot to death at the Oakland City Transit Station in southwest Atlanta in 1994. The murder suspect had been on the run until Oconee County deputies finally captured him.
Man posing as priest wanted for brutal rapes in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWDOOY, Ga. - He claims he is a priest, gains the trust of women, and then brutally assaults them, Dunwoody police say. Marco Aries Johnson, 46, is wanted for rape by the Dunwoody Police Department. He frequents the north DeKalb County area having been seen in area of Chamblee, Doraville, and Dunwoody.
Missing in Georgia: Police need your help finding runaway 12-year-old boy
LITHONIA, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. Isaiah Watson has been reported as a runaway. He was last seen Wednesday near Willowick Drive in Lithonia. Isaiah is described as 5 feet, 80 pounds with...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
Buckhead Theatre vandalized after police say drunk man got into fight at Buckhead Saloon
ATLANTA — New video shows the mess left behind at the Buckhead Theatre after it was vandalized overnight. A Channel 2 Action News photographer captured video of the damage where someone shattered the glass to the front doors of the popular venue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
Private investigator joins search for Allahnia Lenoir
ATLANTA — A renowned private investigator is joining the search for a Gwinnett County woman who's been missing since July 30. Allahnia Lenoir's family has searched and begged for information about their missing daughter in the weeks since her disappearance. “Please fight. Keep fighting," Jannette Jackson, Allahnia's mom, said...
