Sports

SFGate

Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football

This article, Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football, was first published on SportStarsMag.com. Pittsburg Football Ended Its NCS Title Drought In 2021 — But That Should Serve As A Prelude For A Team Loaded With Division I Talent, Ready To Put It All Together •
PITTSBURG, CA
MLive.com

3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football

PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
PARCHMENT, MI
footballscoop.com

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. La Joya HS (Avondale, AZ): La Joya HS just outside of Phoenix, AZ is looking for an assistant football coach/equipment manager. The equipment manager is a full-time hourly paid job with benefits. We also have a football coaching stipend available. We are in Year one as a new staff and have over 100 kids out for the start of practice. Please contact Head Coach Adam Beene at Adam.beene@tuhsd.org.
PHOENIX, AZ
Elk Grove Citizen

2022 Prep football season kicks off Friday

(Editor's Note: Due to the NWS' heat advisory forecasted through the weekend, most high schools have pushed back kickoffs for the junior varsity games to 6 p.m. and varsity to 8 p.m.) There is something about this time of the year in high school sports when football kicks off the...
ELK GROVE, CA
killeenisd.org

New Stadium, New School, New UIL District Part of Fall Sports Season

The new school year is underway and there are more high school athletic teams than ever and more ways to support and follow those teams. Killeen ISD has five comprehensive high schools with UIL sports, and all are into the volleyball, tennis and cross-country seasons and on the verge of starting football season with home games set in two stadiums.
KILLEEN, TX
Natchitoches Times

Are you ready for some – FALL SPORTS?

School is back in session and you know what that means….fall sports are gearing up. Meet the Natchitoches Times stringers for this year’s high school game/match/meet coverage. Returning to continue his excellent coverage of St. Mary’s is Trent Friedel and joining him on the sidelines is St. Mary’s...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

