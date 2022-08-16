Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. La Joya HS (Avondale, AZ): La Joya HS just outside of Phoenix, AZ is looking for an assistant football coach/equipment manager. The equipment manager is a full-time hourly paid job with benefits. We also have a football coaching stipend available. We are in Year one as a new staff and have over 100 kids out for the start of practice. Please contact Head Coach Adam Beene at Adam.beene@tuhsd.org.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO