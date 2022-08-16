Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football
This article, Built For Now | It’s GO Time For Pittsburg Football, was first published on SportStarsMag.com. Pittsburg Football Ended Its NCS Title Drought In 2021 — But That Should Serve As A Prelude For A Team Loaded With Division I Talent, Ready To Put It All Together •
MLive.com
3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football
PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. La Joya HS (Avondale, AZ): La Joya HS just outside of Phoenix, AZ is looking for an assistant football coach/equipment manager. The equipment manager is a full-time hourly paid job with benefits. We also have a football coaching stipend available. We are in Year one as a new staff and have over 100 kids out for the start of practice. Please contact Head Coach Adam Beene at Adam.beene@tuhsd.org.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ready for Columbus high school football? Here are the Dispatch's position rankings
High school football season is finally here. The first few games kick off tonight, and tomorrow night is the first Friday night under the lights of the 2022 season. More Columbus high school sports news:Subscribe to The Dispatch's Columbus high school sports newsletter. Ohio State recruiting news:Ohio State football commit...
Elk Grove Citizen
2022 Prep football season kicks off Friday
(Editor's Note: Due to the NWS' heat advisory forecasted through the weekend, most high schools have pushed back kickoffs for the junior varsity games to 6 p.m. and varsity to 8 p.m.) There is something about this time of the year in high school sports when football kicks off the...
killeenisd.org
New Stadium, New School, New UIL District Part of Fall Sports Season
The new school year is underway and there are more high school athletic teams than ever and more ways to support and follow those teams. Killeen ISD has five comprehensive high schools with UIL sports, and all are into the volleyball, tennis and cross-country seasons and on the verge of starting football season with home games set in two stadiums.
UCLA Women’s Soccer Blanks Iowa, Secures Season-Opening Victory
Maricarmen Reyes’ 60th-minute goal was just enough for the Bruins to fend off the Hawkeyes in Westwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchitoches Times
Are you ready for some – FALL SPORTS?
School is back in session and you know what that means….fall sports are gearing up. Meet the Natchitoches Times stringers for this year’s high school game/match/meet coverage. Returning to continue his excellent coverage of St. Mary’s is Trent Friedel and joining him on the sidelines is St. Mary’s...
Grants Pass graduate Brad Page has a mission — get Cavemen football back to being Cavemen football
By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Chase Allgood SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Grants Pass Cavemen of the Class 6A Central/Southwest Valley Conference. GRANTS PASS TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHBrad Page, ...
Comments / 0