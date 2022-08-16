ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
TOLEDO, OH
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
Feel Good Friday: A Mural of Memories

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is sprucing up her fence which sits on the border of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township. It started with a seed of love, and has blossomed into a work of art her whole community appreciates. Abigail Bruce is no stranger to being creative....
PERRYSBURG, OH
Hittin’ The Town: Local floral designs are in full bloom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people have gorgeous gardens and several stores are full of beautiful blooms right now. In fact, the streets of downtown Sylvania are in full bloom. There are fabulous flowers everywhere you turn, and there’s a place you can learn how to bring the same beauty to your home.
SYLVANIA, OH
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
TOLEDO, OH
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the...
TOLEDO, OH
Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
TOLEDO, OH
Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
TOLEDO, OH
Dine in the 419: Kabob it

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen

There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
TOLEDO, OH
City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center...
TOLEDO, OH
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
August 19th Weather Forecast

Retired teachers upset over bonuses for managers that lost $3 billion in pension fund. Many retired teachers in Ohio aren't happy about the move, calling it "tone deaf." UAW leaders encourage support for workers ahead of Toledo's Labor Day Parade. Updated: 14 hours ago. Toledo's Labor Day Parade is scheduled...
TOLEDO, OH
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
TOLEDO, OH
Reynolds Road construction impacts local business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Abraham Abouahmed opened City Hall Grille and Drinks in 1979 and while business is usually booming, the bridge replacement on Reynolds Road has impacted traffic. At one point construction even caused the facility to go without water. " We had to close up when the water...
TOLEDO, OH

