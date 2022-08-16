Read full article on original website
CCMI to hold 2nd annual Back-to-School Giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Cole Ministries International, Inc. is holding it’s 2nd annual Back-to-School Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event will take place on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Temple, The Church of Grace located at 2730 Fulton St.
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Feel Good Friday: A Mural of Memories
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A local artist is sprucing up her fence which sits on the border of Perrysburg and Perrysburg Township. It started with a seed of love, and has blossomed into a work of art her whole community appreciates. Abigail Bruce is no stranger to being creative....
Hittin’ The Town: Local floral designs are in full bloom
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many people have gorgeous gardens and several stores are full of beautiful blooms right now. In fact, the streets of downtown Sylvania are in full bloom. There are fabulous flowers everywhere you turn, and there’s a place you can learn how to bring the same beauty to your home.
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
Back to school: barbers offer $5-hair-cutes for local students
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The first day of school is a big deal for students. Some local barbers want to make sure students feel good about themselves as they head back to the classroom. When it comes to a fade, buzz cuts, and tapers, Renaldo Taylor Bey is one of the...
Tiffin dog gets her second wind with 3D printed plastic prosthetic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology has helped change the world for people and pets. That includes a dog from Tiffin. They call her Tripod Tika and she’s a lot more mobile thanks to a custom-made device. In spite of only having three legs, Tika is a very active dog.
Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
Team Depot volunteers begin work to improve Courageous Acres facility
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Team Depot volunteers visited Courageous Acres Thursday to being improvements on the facility. 100 associates and leaders from the Home Depot Direct Fulfillment Center are donating their time and skills to help make these improvements possible. Courageous Community Services says a small team visited Courageous Acres,...
Dept. of Agriculture denies request to add foxtail barley to noxious weed list
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture has denied the request to add foxtail barley to Ohio’s noxious weed list. Tom Mackin, the Mayor of Perrysburg, posted on Facebook that he received the letter denying the request on Friday. The request to add foxtail barley to the...
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms. Updated: 6 hours ago. 8/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast.
City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center...
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
Nearly a month after evacuation residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - Former residents of Riverview Terrace are still displaced nearly one month after being ordered to pack belongings and vacate the premises. Questions of what’s to come still loom, as some residents are staying at Adrian Inn where they’ve received little to no information. “At...
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
August 19th Weather Forecast
Retired teachers upset over bonuses for managers that lost $3 billion in pension fund. Many retired teachers in Ohio aren't happy about the move, calling it "tone deaf." UAW leaders encourage support for workers ahead of Toledo's Labor Day Parade. Updated: 14 hours ago. Toledo's Labor Day Parade is scheduled...
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Catch the highlights of Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday for week one in the videos below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Reynolds Road construction impacts local business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Abraham Abouahmed opened City Hall Grille and Drinks in 1979 and while business is usually booming, the bridge replacement on Reynolds Road has impacted traffic. At one point construction even caused the facility to go without water. " We had to close up when the water...
