WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
13abc.com
Toledo man accused of exposing himself to young girls indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of exposing himself while approaching young girls in a Springfield Township parking lot has been indicted by a grand jury. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Steven Warrer on a Public Indecency charge on Thursday, August 18. Deputies with the Lucas County...
13abc.com
Northwood parents indicted by grand jury for allegedly hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were indicted by the Wood County Grand Jury on felonious assault and endangering a child on Thursday. According to court documents, the victim’s mother and step-father, Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr. 42, are facing felony charges of Endangering Children - Administering Corporal Punishment for allegedly tying-up a child and leaving him bound for hours.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a family member Wednesday, around 10:43 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. David Levesque, 27, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail. Levesque and a family member reportedly started arguing about cleaning the apartment, then Levesque allegedly struck the family member in the face with an open hand. The family member told police this wasn’t the first time being assaulted by Levesque.
bgindependentmedia.org
Woman arrested after allegedly spraying chemicals in men’s faces
A Columbus woman was arrested for domestic violence after reportedly spraying chemicals in the faces of two men. Bowling Green Police Division was called by BG Fire Division, Thursday around 8:23 p.m., to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue, for assistance with one of the men who had chemicals thrown in his face.
Dunlap arrest bodycam footage released by Wapak PD
WAPAKONETA — Newly released video of the arrest of Tyler Dunlap, the Lima police officer arrested in June after reportedly interfering with medics who were attending to an injured woman at his home, shows Wapakoneta Police Lt. Shannon Place pointing her taser at Dunlap and the woman who medics were trying to treat.
wktn.com
Three Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
Three people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Timothy P. Caudill was sentenced to a total of 18 months in prison on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear as required. The following...
sent-trib.com
Northwood couple indicted after allegedly tying up child
A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room. Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony. Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a...
sent-trib.com
Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG
A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
13abc.com
Toledo bank robbery suspect arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect who police say allegedly robbed a Toledo bank on Tuesday was arrested Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the suspect was identified as Jeffery McNeil. TPD says on Aug. 16 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the PNC Bank located at 6370 Central Ave. was robbed by...
sent-trib.com
Driver leads law enforcement on chase, escapes after crashing into field
A driver who led several police agencies on a chase down Interstate 75, then crashed into a Bowling Green field and escaped, is still being sought. Bowling Green police assisted the Ohio State Patrol in the pursuit of a vehicle early Thursday morning. The driver ran into a field after...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
WANE-TV
Woman hurt in early Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street for an unknown problem. That’s just south of Indiana...
WANE-TV
2nd man charged in shooting death at Fort Wayne apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting at a southeast-side apartment complex last week. Jonathan Taylor faces a preliminary charge of murder in the killing of Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton, 23, along Greene Street within the Villages of Hanna on Aug. 8.
13abc.com
Woman pleads not guilty to involuntary manslaughter of daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter of her daughter plead not guilty Thursday. Shelly Gantka, 45, was arrested on Aug. 3 after officers responded to the 3500 block of Chase Street and found Gantka’s daughter, Baili Cowell, 18, dead. Police say Cowell was functionally-impaired.
New plea deal offered in Hale case
LIMA — A pre-trial was held in the court of Judge Teri Kohlrieser in the case of Romiere Hale. On April 12, 2021 the Lima Police were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers located a 4-year-old inside the residence. The child was taken to a local hospital where medical personnel attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
13abc.com
City of Toledo to hold Gun Buyback event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, in partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and the Toledo Police Department, is holding a Gun Buyback event in September. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Center...
sent-trib.com
Rossford man sentenced to prison for rape
A Rossford man found guilty by a jury of three counts of rape is going to prison. Stephen Coker Jr., 61, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He continued to maintain his innocence and plans to appeal his sentence. A jury in July...
