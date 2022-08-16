Bowling Green Police Division responded to a report of an intoxicated man assaulting a family member Wednesday, around 10:43 p.m., in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. David Levesque, 27, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Wood County jail. Levesque and a family member reportedly started arguing about cleaning the apartment, then Levesque allegedly struck the family member in the face with an open hand. The family member told police this wasn’t the first time being assaulted by Levesque.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO