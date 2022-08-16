Lake Local Schools Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Voted to fill the board vacancy created by the passing of longtime board member David VanderKaay.

DISCUSSION: The board appointed Scot Nabors as the newest member, effective Aug. 15. He will serve through Dec. 31, 2023.

Nabors is a corporate security specialist at Farmers Insurance Group, where he has worked since 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas Grantham. Nabors also served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 2008 to 2017.

He belongs to several civic and professional organizations, including the American Legion, ASIS International and Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. He is also a Lake youth coach in baseball, basketball, football and softball.

Nabors has been in the Lake community for 30 years and graduated from Lake High School. He and his wife, Angela, have two children, Reagan, 8, and Trenton, 6. Both attend Lake Local Schools.

"It's an honor to serve the district that I graduated from and it's special to have my own children going through the same district," Nabors said. "I look forward to serving the community and plan on running for the seat in 2023."

OTHER ACTION:

Board member Deb Cain received a certificate for 15 years from Reno Contipelli of the Ohio School Boards Association.

Accepted the following donations: $4,300 from the Lake Academic Boosters Endowment Fund for the TomTod Ideas program; $25,000 from the Lake Academic Boosters Endowment Fund for VEX Robots for grades 2 through 6; and more than $4,800 from over 24 donors for the David VanderKaay Memorial Scholarship.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.

Patricia Faulhaber

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lake Local school board appoints new member