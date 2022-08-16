ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

Residents speak to Louisville City Council about Metzger Park renovations

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4gZ_0hJNqhZB00

Louisville City Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Heard feedback on Metzger Park renovations.

DISCUSSION: Four people signed up to speak in response to Council's Aug. 1 approval of an ordinance to the Thrasher Group for design services for the addition of four baseball/softball fields. Thirteen individuals spoke at the public hearing on the ordinance prior to second reading and council action. Both groups were praised by City Manager Thomas Pukys for their respect of those with opposing opinions.

Supporters of the planned additions included many whose children are involved in the sports, while those opposed fear a reduction in the grasslands that support nearly 100 species of birds. Pukys indicated that the acreage of the grassland will be increased from that currently dedicated to the birds.

Service Director Dan Millsap said there will be no runoff of storm water to affect the adjacent to the north and east of the Declarations Commons residences and that the five trees that were removed will be replaced by the same type of tree along with the dedication plagues related to them.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Learned that income tax revenues continue to be greater than 2021 dollars by 12.1%.
  • Learned that Mayor's Court revenues are up $3,335 from 2021 dollars of $4,510.
  • Established a fund to account for receipt of the OneOhio Opioid Distributor Settlement.
  • Approved the 2023 Alternative Tax Budget to be sent to the Stark County Auditor by Aug. 20.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Constitution Center 1022 W. Main Street due to the Labor Day Holiday on Sept. 5.

David Scheurer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

County plans more cameras, gun buyback

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Summit County Council introduced two pieces of legislation focused on safety Aug. 15. One of the items authorizes the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to facilitate a gun buyback event, with that date yet to be determined, and allots $55,000 for gift cards, gunlocks, educational materials, advertising and other related event expenses.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Louisville, OH
Government
whbc.com

New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance. The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Summitville area targeted for massive solar farm

A few years ago Columbiana county was supposed to be part of the shale natural gas boom. Now, a Canadian energy company is focusing on an area near Summitville to put in thousands of acres of Solar panels. Over two thousand acres of farm land in Franklin Township is being...
SUMMITVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

NOPEC high electric bill leading to opt-outs among local consumers

Aggregation programs where communities purchase electric or natural gas on behalf of residents - which results in overall lower prices - have become common throughout Ohio. However, people in Milton Township were recently enrolled in one of those programs, NOPEC, only to find that prices over the last couple of months were much higher.
LAKE MILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Mayor#Softball#Urban Construction#Louisville City Council#The Thrasher Group#Declarations Commons#The Stark County Auditor
Farm and Dairy

2022 Medina County Fair sale

(Submitted photos and information) Buyer: Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Farnsworth Auctions LLC and HSH Construction & Excavating. Buyers: T.L. Keller Meats, American Muffler, Boyert Greenhouse & Farm, Steve DeMeulenaere, Laure Demczyk, E.M. Construction, Excel Resources LLC, Farnsworth Auctions LLC, HSH Constrution & Excavating, Jordan and Savannah Hagenbaugh, Hazen Family, Innovative Audio Visions, JTS Landscaping, Keller Farms and Kayleigh and Kelton Keller, Kelton Keller, LG Seeds, Shane and Brittany Robinson, Precision Outdoor Creations, Rick Sutton Welding, South Beach Tan, Steve Alkyer Trucking, Strait-line Construction and Vicki and Gene Sulzner.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Cleveland working to end police consent decree ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 17:. Mayor Justin Bibb: Cleveland working 'quickly' to end seven-year-old police consent decree. Portage County Randolph Fairgrounds locked down after shooting reported. Cleveland loses out, Sandusky wins, in competition for federal transportation grant. Ohio districts struggling to fill thousands of teaching positions...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Holmes County cheese maker investing in new equipment

A longtime Holmes County business is investing in some new equipment. Bunker Hill Cheese, with the help of a $50,000 grant from JobsOhio, is purchasing $100,000 worth of new equipment, which is expected to create ten new jobs at its location in Berlin. The family owned business opened in 1935 and now produces up to 25 different varieties of cheese, averaging more than 50,000 pounds of cheese each week.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy