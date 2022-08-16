Read full article on original website
Related
westseattleblog.com
From Thrift Shop Day to Jazz Night, 15+ options for your West Seattle Wednesday
Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle in the (very warm) hours ahead:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Arbor Heights Elementary (3700 block of Beach Drive SW). DAYSTAR RETIREMENT VILLAGE JOB FAIR: Now until 2 pm, stop by 2615 SW Barton...
westseattleblog.com
Season extended for Highland Park Spraypark
As noted here last weekend, this is the final week of operations this year for three of our area’s city-run wading pools – South Park closes after tomorrow, Delridge after Friday, E.C. Hughes after Sunday. Lincoln Park will be open through Labor Day. That was supposed to be the last day for Highland Park Spraypark – but in an aquatics update today, Seattle Parks announced two extra weeks for West Seattle’s only spraypark, which will now be open through Sunday, September 18th. (Never been? It’s at 1100 SW Cloverdale.) The announcement also says, “Next summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation hopes to resume summer aquatics at our pre-pandemic schedules” and says they’re hiring for indoor-pool jobs – go here to find out more.
westseattleblog.com
‘Maintenance surge,’ comfort-station challenges: What Seattle Parks told city councilmembers
(Photos from Parks slide deck, Westcrest Park before/after ‘maintenance surge’) We’ve talked before about Seattle Parks‘ recent maintenance woes – including this report from the Alki Community Council‘s June meeting.This afternoon, Parks managers told the City Council’s Public Assets and Homelessness Committee that they’ve been catching up via what they call a “maintenance surge.” That was the first of two Parks presentations to the committee, and you can watch starting at 48 minutes into the video recording of the meeting:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
One week ago, SDOT announced September 18th as the expected reopening date for the West Seattle Bridge – provided all goes as planned. So we asked today: Still on schedule? Replied SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson, “Yes, we are still on track to reopen the bridge on September 18.” We also asked if repair contractor Kraemer NA is still ready to lower one of the two under-the-bridge work platforms this weekend, as we learned during a visit to the bridge work zone last week. For that too, the answer is yes, probably Saturday, no exact time yet. Bergerson adds, “We are also very close to completing the carbon fiber wrapping and epoxy injection work, and expect this to be completed by next week.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 18th, one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Sunny and hot today, with the high likely to hit 90 again. (That’s where it topped out Wednesday at the official Sea-Tac gauge, which means that 90 or higher today would tie the record, twelve 90-or-higher-degree days in a year.)
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: Freddie, senior – August 18, 2022 12:41 pm
My 17 year old cat Freddie has not come home for 2 days. I live near Walnut and Hinds, one block south of West Seattle High School. He is not frail but he is thin. I’ve searched everywhere nearby. Please contact me by phone or text if you find him. I would like to know even if he passed away. 206-355-7811.
westseattleblog.com
Camp Second Chance’s long-planned expansion brings 50% population increase
After a short hiatus following the departure of its longtime chair, the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee regrouped Tuesday night online and heard a progress report on the camp’s expansion. We first mentioned more than a year ago that West Seattle’s only sanctioned tiny-house encampment, at 9701 Myers...
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
Off-limits school playground? Seattle Public Schools blames understaffing
Flimflam August 17, 2022 (4:09 pm) I can’t help but think many employers have enjoyed seeing those low labor costs and are hesitant to staff at appropriate levels anymore…. Gina August 17, 2022 (4:20 pm) The asphalt was mowed at Lafayette last month, haven’t figured out why that was...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 17th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Watch...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: North Burien – August 16, 2022 4:08 pm
Found super sweet dog, black/grey, in our custody and well loved and cared for until his owner is found. We found him circling our neighborhood for 2+ days, S 120th St and 3rd Ave S in North Burien/White Center. We are asking for anyone who believes he is theirs to...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Tuesday info
9:32 AM: 5-car crash on West Marginal at Holden (by the transfer station) is reported to be blocking most of Marginal. One person reported injured,. Sunny and warm again today, with a high around 80 (Monday’s high was 84). 90-degree heat could arrive as soon as Wednesday. FERRIES, BUSES,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Ann Gilbert, 1929-2022
Family and friends are remembering Ann Gilbert, and sharing this with her community:. Ann Gloria DeCarteret Gilbert passed from this earth on May 9, 2022, at 92 years young. She was a lively spirit, always joyful, and committed all her life to seeing peace and justice prevail, especially for those most vulnerable.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Here’s what more we found out about West Seattle’s big water-main break
On the day after that massive water-main break at 24th/Kenyon cut water service to thousands and flooded half a dozen apartments (WSB coverage here), we asked Seattle Public Utilities some followup questions. This evening, we received the answers from SPU spokesperson Sabrina Register. So here’s what we’ve learned:
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: With rapist still at large, North Delridge residents to gather
No arrest yet in Monday’s North Delridge sexual assault, nor do detectives have any new information to release, Seattle Police tell WSB today. But area residents plan an action Friday night. “We want to bring awareness and support, and make the authorities look at us and do something,” says one neighbor. Another tells WSB the neighborhood’s reaction began with anger but then led to a search “for ways to bring more attention to this issue.” They plan to meet up at Cottage Grove Park at 5 pm tomorrow (Friday, August 19th) to place teal balloons around the neighborhood; that’s the color for sexual-assault awareness. They’ll also be circulating flyers. They want to ensure everyone knows this happened. The victim was attacked around 6:15 pm Monday; police searched the 26th/Juneau vicinity and beyond for hours, but SPD has released few details and only a description of what the attacker was wearing.
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Port of Seattle chooses interim police chief Michael Villa for the permanent job
Back in June, we reported that the Port of Seattle was down to two finalists in its police-chief search. Today, port executive director Steve Metruck announced that he’s chosen interim chief Michael Villa for the permanent job. Villa has been with the department for five years and has been interim chief since last fall, after the previous chief was fired following a year-plus on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Villa is a former Tukwila Police chief and will lead a Port department that today’s announcement says “s currently authorized with 130 commissioned police officers along with over 40 non-commissioned personnel.” The other finalist for the job was Seattle Police East Precinct commander Capt. Eric Sano.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 4 reports
STOLEN CAR TRACKED, SUSPECT ARRESTED: Officers were looking for a stolen vehicle “that was being tracked by the victim via an app.” First time they caught up with it, “it had fled.” Officers had taken a picture, though, and shared it with the next shift. Then around 2 pm it turned up at 25th/Trenton. Nobody was inside but police headed to the scene spotted a suspect who matched the photo. They caught up with him in an alley in the 8600 block of Delridge Way SW. He tried to run but was taken into custody, the report says, via a “Type II Use of Force” (here are examples). Police say the suspect assaulted an officer in the struggle. He eventually was booked for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree assault.
westseattleblog.com
ELECTION 2022: Here’s the last word on how the primary went
34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent) DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP. WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (statewide; no incumbent) Turnout in our area’s legislative district – the closest gauge of West Seattle turnout (the district also includes some surrounding areas such as Vashon/Maury Islands and White Center – was 41 percent. Countywide, it was 39 percent. (Here’s the KC Elections overview.) The races above are just part of what you’ll find on the November 8th ballot – here’s an unofficial preview of ballot measures (both the city and county have proposals on election changes); candidate lineups are yet to come.
Comments / 0