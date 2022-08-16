Read full article on original website
Southern Charm's Shep Rose Claims Taylor Ann Green Was 'Always Worried' About Him Cheating
The cast of Southern Charm experienced some rocky waters this week. Thursday's episode picked up at Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen's joint birthday garden party, where Venita didn't appreciate Madison inviting Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers. "I want to make sure at my party I'm good with everybody at the...
‘Winter House’ Stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s Relationship Timeline
Two Bravolebrities walked into a Winter House? Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover were friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn. The Southern Charm star and the Summer House personality crossed paths while starring on their respective Bravo shows. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a […]
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Reveals His Finished Kitchen and It’s Stunning: See Inside
After renovating his house, the Southern Charm cast member is ready for “lots of cooking and entertaining” in his gorgeous new kitchen. In the video above, Craig Conover shows the progress of his massive home renovation and declares, “I could not be more in love with how the kitchen is coming around.”
realitytitbit.com
Southern Charm fans accuse Shep of 'jealousy' as Craig admits why they've distanced
*Warning: Southern Charm season 8 episode 9 spoilers ahead*. Craig Conover and Shep Rose’s drama continues this week as the latter accused Craig of lashing out at him over Naomie’s revelation. Fans knew they were in for some drama involving Craig and Austen due to their physical altercation...
Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding
Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
People
Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother
Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year
A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless
Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro’d Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby
Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of His Fitness Journey
Showing off! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet is known for his disastrous relationship with his wife Elizabeth Potthast’s family, but the Moldova native isn’t shy about sharing his major weight loss transformation. The future dad of two tied the knot with the Florida...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals
The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
Adrienne Bailon and More Stars React to Erika Jayne Telling Garcelle Beauvais’ Son to ‘Get the F–k Out’
Speaking their minds. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had different reactions to Erika Jayne telling Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax to “get the f—k” out during his mother’s birthday party. “I mean it’s not funny, but it is funny,” RHOBH OG Kyle Richards said of the incident in a clip teasing a July 6 […]
Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day
As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
People
