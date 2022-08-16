ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Depression#Bravo#Mental Health#Mohegan Sun#Ultra Luxe Lounge#Summer House
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Returned The Money That Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Sent For Her Wedding

Is it just me or has Stassi Schroeder not changed one bit? The fired Vanderpump Rules star was always terrible to her friends. But after being publicly dragged for her racially inventive behavior, it seemed like maybe she would take some inventory about her actions. Not so much. The married mother of one turned her Italian wedding to Beau Clark into tabloid fodder with her supposed friends.
CELEBRITIES
People

Mandy Moore Says She's 'So Grateful' for Time with 'Sweet' Son Gus Before He Becomes a Big Brother

Mandy Moore is cherishing her time with her son before she becomes a mother of two!. The This is Us alum, 38, shared an adorable picture of 17-month-old son August "Gus" – whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith – on her Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Can't stand it. So grateful for this time with my sweet boy before he becomes a big brother."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell Responds to Allegations He Hid His Daughter From a Woman He Dated for Over a Year

A messy situation. The Bachelorette season 19 contestant Nate Mitchell addressed allegations that he dated two women at the same time without their knowledge before appearing on the ABC series. “Two sides to every story 🙏 wish u the best,” the 33-year-old reality TV contestant responded to an Instagram comment that asked, “why you playing […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless

Madison Le Croy may have (Finally!) moved on from Austen Kroll, but that doesn’t mean she’s moved on from getting a dig in here or there. Regardless of whether or not she claims to have changed. And while I totally get that girlfriend has moved on to bigger and better things, like an off-camera life […] The post Madison LeCroy Believes That Being On Southern Charm Has Made Her More Heartless appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She Has A Crush On Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke knows that the fastest way to get over a heartbreak is to take another shot at love. So, after a recent breakup from girlfriend Victoria Brito, she’s gearing up to get back into the dating scene. But this time, she might be planning on taking a dip into the pool of Real Housewives. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star admitted to E! News that she has a little crush on a fellow Housewife who’s also newly single but well outside the Orange County orbit. It’s The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Towering Wedding Cake Was Dripping with Crystals

The RHONJ couple’s lavish wedding celebration included a massive blinged-out confection. As Teresa Giudice proves year after year, no special occasion in her house is complete without an over-the-top cake. So naturally, when she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member ensured there was a jaw-dropping confection for the reception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day

As anticipated, Teresa Giudice’s wedding did not disappoint. There was a smoke machine, hair to the heavens, Housewives from all around the globe, and of course, some Gorga drama limping alongside. You’ve heard the news by now that the Real Housewives of New Jersey finale filming event went down in flames after one of Margaret Joseph’s ex-friends spilled some tea to Jennifer Aydin. Long story […] The post Teresa Giudice Speaks Out About Joe And Melissa Gorga Missing Her Wedding Day appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

306K+
Followers
49K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy