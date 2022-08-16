ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Release Video Of Alleged Wanted Child Sexual Abuser (UPDATE)

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Fs0H_0hJNqBW300
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest. Video Credit: OfficialDCPolice

Police have released video footage of a man wanted in connection to a child sexual abuse offense that took place in DC, authorities say.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the suspect seen in the video reportedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim in the unit block of District Square, Southwest on Sunday, Aug. 14 around 4:42 p.m., according to Metropolitan police.

Detectives are offering a $1,000 reward for identifying information about the suspect that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

#Child Molestation#Police#Abuser#Violent Crime
