Rock Island County, IL

Rock Island County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
County
Rock Island County, IL
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Big Ice Rink/Rec Center/Waterpark In The Works In Bettendorf

A proposed multi-million dollar project would replace 3 amenities in the city of Bettendorf. The city teamed up with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to propose amenities that will replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off of Middle Rd. So specifically, an ice rink,...
ESPN Quad Cities

Are These The Top 10 Best Rides At Adventureland?

Adventureland has had many great rides come and go over the years. Some great new rides and some amazing older rides still give parkgoers a great experience. Next year we will even see two new rides. Those rides are named the "Flying Viking" and the "Draken Falls" which is a log ride. Personally, I'm excited to see a log ride at the park again.
DAVENPORT, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery

If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
ESPN Quad Cities

The Best Way To Figure Out Your Future…Get Your Hands On It

Are you at work right now reading this bored out of your mind? Are you on your couch right now reading this trying to decide what to do with life? Do you have a son or daughter that is still living in the basement when it's clearly time for them to hit the bricks and start their own life? Then this "Learn & Explore" night might be for you...or them.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
ESPN Quad Cities

Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?

A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
wvik.org

Scott County Considers Solar Ordinance

Planning Director Chris Mathias says since 1980, Scott County has had very strict rules to protect its agricultural land. And that even small, alternative uses must be scrutinized very carefully. "We have some of the best farmland in the world here, and in my opinion we need to make sure...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ESPN Quad Cities

Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location

After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday

Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport’s Southeast Little League Loses First World Series Game

Davenport's Southeast Little League lost their first World Series game on Thursday in a nail-biter of a game. Southeast Little League, the Midwest champs, fell 8-7 against Indiana, the Great Lakes champions. It was a close game, Indiana scored the winning run at the end of the last inning. Two weather delays pushed the game back.
ESPN Quad Cities

ESPN Quad Cities

Davenport, IA
ABOUT

ESPN Quad Cities has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnquadcities.com/

