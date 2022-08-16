Read full article on original website
Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.The winner has not publicly come forward yet.The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
phillyvoice.com
Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
$3,076,096.50 PA Lottery Jackpot Winner Sold In Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $3,076,096.50 from the Friday, August 12 drawing was sold in Montgomery County. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in PA Lottery history. The ticket correctly matched all five balls...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
wlvr.org
As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores
As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
PGCB: Two people banned from PA casinos after leaving kids alone while gambling
HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on […]
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
philasun.com
City announces update on property tax assessments, including timing of written notices
The City’s Office of Property Assessment has posted the results of reassessments of all properties in Philadelphia and announced that written notices of new property values will be mailed to property owners later this month. Property owners should start receiving written notices in the mail in late August. The...
Mom Charged After Hiding Jersey Shore Child in Florida
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ – A Wildwood Crest father flew to gain custody of his son...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
Checkmate Loses: Morganville Drug Dealer Caught Selling at the Shore Heading to Prison
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ – Everyone is welcome to visit the Jersey Shore, but when you’re...
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fall Cleanup & Recycling Event Scheduled for September
Schuylkill County has scheduled their annual Fall Cleanup that will be open to all County residents. The Cleanup is scheduled from September 5th, 2022 through September 17th, 2022. The event will be funded through the County Board of Commissioners and the State Department of Environmental Protection. The Clean-Up will accept...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
Shore News Network
