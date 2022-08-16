ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

CBS Philly

Largest-ever Cash 5 lottery prize sold in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) -- There's a chance that one of you is a new millionaire. The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 ticket sold at Souderton Food Mart last Friday is worth more than $3 million.The winner has not publicly come forward yet.The Pennsylvania Lottery says this is the largest-ever Cash 5 jackpot in the game's 30-year history.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Time running out to claim $100,000 jackpot for Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County, lottery officials say

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in the suburbs is on the verge of expiring, Pennsylvania Lottery officials say. The ticket for the Sept. 20, 2021, drawing was bought at a Wawa in Whitpain, Montgomery County. It matches four of the five winning numbers – all of which are 37, 51, 54, 58 and 60 – along with the Powerball number, 19.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter

Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
wlvr.org

As food prices continue to climb, two discount grocers adding Lehigh Valley stores

As prices of meat, produce and other foods continue to rise amid inflation, two discount grocery store chains are expanding their footprints in the Lehigh Valley. Grocery Outlet, an “extreme value retailer” of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, is expected to open in mid-October at 1401 Allen St. in Allentown (in Allen Street Shopping Center), owner Fayez Abboud said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
#Cash Game#Retailer#Souderton Food Mart
CBS Philly

Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
