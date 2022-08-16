Watch live: Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law
President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks and sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law.
The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.
