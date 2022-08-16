ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Watch live: Biden signs Inflation Reduction Act into law

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

President Biden on Tuesday afternoon is slated to deliver remarks and sign the Inflation Reduction Act into law.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Daily Mail

Pollster tears into Biden's 'Orwellian' claims that there was 0% inflation in July while 70% of Americans have been struggling to make ends meet

A prominent Republican pollster accused the White House of 'Orwellian' tactics by claiming that inflation was 'zero percent' last month because it did not exceed June's record-breaking levels. 'It's cynical. It's a destruction of the meaning of words, it's Orwellian at its worst,' Frank Luntz, who has also been highly...
Joe Biden
NPR

$4 Trillion: How The Biden Administration's Legislative Successes Became Reality

President Biden had the narrowest possible Democratic Majority in the Senate when he took office. Yet the Biden administration's legislative successes continue to pile up. He signed the American Rescue Plan just a couple months after taking office, followed by a major infrastructure bill last fall. Most recently Biden signed the inflation reduction act into law. These three legislative packages total up to around 4 trillion dollars.
CBS News

Biden claims a win with the Inflation Reduction Act

President Biden has signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law after months of negotiations. Democrats said the measure addresses climate change and health care costs. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the legislation and provide an update on first lady Jill Biden, who is isolating following her COVID-19 diagnosis.
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
Washington Examiner

'The American people won': Biden praises passage of Inflation Reduction Act

President Joe Biden celebrated the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act Friday afternoon, praising a far-reaching bill that was left for dead less than one month ago. Biden, who is vacationing at a South Carolina mansion, called the bill a win for the people in a tweet fired off soon after the act's party-line passage.
TODAY.com

House passes Biden’s massive climate and tax bill

President Biden and congressional democrats are celebrating a hard-fought victory after the House passed the Inflation Reduction Act. Democrats say it will fight climate change, reduce health care costs and force some large corporations to pay their share in taxes. NBC’s Allie Raffa reports for Saturday TODAY.Aug. 13, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
