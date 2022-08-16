Read full article on original website
wwbl.com
Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible
The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
WTHI
Vigo County Annex employees ask for better building security
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The employees of the Vigo County Annex building are asking for increased security. Employees in the building co-authored a letter directed to the Vigo County council. At the most recent commissioner's meeting, Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner read the letter. In the letter, employees supported...
WTHI
Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
wwbl.com
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
wwbl.com
Lawrence Co., IL Board Approves Ordinance Regulating Installation of Solar Panels for Commercial Use
The Lawrence County, Illinois Board has approved an ordinance designed to help regulate the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use in the county. Under the ordinance, any company or organization pursuing the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use will be required to submit an application to the Lawrence County Board, along with a one-time permit fee of $5,000.00.
wwbl.com
Eastern Heights Utilities Lifts Boil Order
Eastern Heights Utilities in Greene County has lifted a Boil Order issued Tuesday for customers in the area east of Wright Road on Mineral-Koleen Road to State Road 45 near the Owensburg water tower. The boil order was issued due to a water main break which has since been repaired.
wwbl.com
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
WTHI
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
wwbl.com
Complete Closure Scheduled for US 150 Between Shoals and Prospect for Structure Replacement
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday, August 24th for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up...
WTHI
15 new homes are on the way to Cayuga. Here's when the housing project could break ground.
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County economic development commission is planning on bringing more homes to Cayuga. 15 new homes are coming to half-acre lots. County leaders say this is a small step in helping to solve the need for housing options in the area. They hope to be...
MyWabashValley.com
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
wwbl.com
June Littell, 77, Vincennes
Pearl June Fletcher 77 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. June was born on July 29, 1945 in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Golda Seals Lankford and Carbon Lankford Sr. June enjoyed her flower garden, reading, and spending time with her family. June was a devoted mother...
WTHI
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
in.gov
Sewage Billing News: Tax Refund Intercept Program
The City of Terre Haute Sewage Billing Department may intercept State tax refunds for unpaid sewer bills. Read on for more information... The City of Terre Haute Sanitary Board approved use of the TRECS program (Tax Refund Exchange & Compliance System) to recover unpaid sewer charges. If you receive a letter indicating your refund is on hold for an unpaid sewer bill, call (812) 244-2343 to discuss your options.
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
wwbl.com
Brenda Richardson, 81, Vincennes
Brenda A. Richardson, 81, passed away at 4:40 am on August 18, 2022 at her residence. Brenda was born on January 11, 1941 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Paul and Wilma (Mallott) Wilkes. Brenda was a member of the Moose, VFW, and the French Club. She enjoyed...
WTHI
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
