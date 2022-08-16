Read full article on original website
Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible
The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
DCH Foundation Raises Over $33,000 For Expansion and Renovation
The 29th Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Golf Benefit raised over $33,000 for the hospital’s expansion and renovation. This year’s event was held on Thursday, August 11th at Country Oaks Golf Club near Montgomery. It raised more than $33,000 to support the ICU and ER renovation and expansion...
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
Daviess and Dubois County Farms get Homestead Awards
Some area farms are among this year’s Hoosier Homestead Award recipients. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year. Indiana...
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
Brenda Richardson, 81, Vincennes
Brenda A. Richardson, 81, passed away at 4:40 am on August 18, 2022 at her residence. Brenda was born on January 11, 1941 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Paul and Wilma (Mallott) Wilkes. Brenda was a member of the Moose, VFW, and the French Club. She enjoyed...
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
Vintage connections create everlasting memories
When their names weren’t announced as the first place winner during the Dubois County Motorcycle Club’s Show & Shine, it was okay. Jason Green and his son, Jon, felt good about their chances to place in the annual contest. Then, second place was announced. It went to another...
Lawrence Co., IL Board Approves Ordinance Regulating Installation of Solar Panels for Commercial Use
The Lawrence County, Illinois Board has approved an ordinance designed to help regulate the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use in the county. Under the ordinance, any company or organization pursuing the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use will be required to submit an application to the Lawrence County Board, along with a one-time permit fee of $5,000.00.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
Eastern Heights Utilities Lifts Boil Order
Eastern Heights Utilities in Greene County has lifted a Boil Order issued Tuesday for customers in the area east of Wright Road on Mineral-Koleen Road to State Road 45 near the Owensburg water tower. The boil order was issued due to a water main break which has since been repaired.
$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over […]
Spec house on Broadway should be up soon
A new house is going up on Broadway Street. Officials, with Sure Clean Inc. which is building a housing development called Broadway Place, gave the news to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission on Thursday…. It was also reported that work continues on the concrete finish for the street, most of the...
