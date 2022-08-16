ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

wwbl.com

Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible

The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids. There will also be a tractor […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th

The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
DUBOIS, IN
14news.com

Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wwbl.com

DCH Foundation Raises Over $33,000 For Expansion and Renovation

The 29th Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Golf Benefit raised over $33,000 for the hospital’s expansion and renovation. This year’s event was held on Thursday, August 11th at Country Oaks Golf Club near Montgomery. It raised more than $33,000 to support the ICU and ER renovation and expansion...
MONTGOMERY, IN
wwbl.com

Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards

Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess and Dubois County Farms get Homestead Awards

Some area farms are among this year’s Hoosier Homestead Award recipients. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year. Indiana...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
BOWLING GREEN, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 16, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Driving While Suspended: Julio C. Vega; Michael G. Moore, Jr.; Dustin L. Herald. Speeding: Cory W. McConnell; Dalton L. Knowles; Ojas Bharatia; Ethan P. Scifres; Joshua M. Shelton; Rylan J. Craig; Nathan P. Simpson; Delaney C. O’Neill; Ryan C. Mead; Lakeia A. Nard; Caleb H. Hayden; John M. Mundy; Jacob N. Schutte; Kay A. Edwards; Melissa D. Frederick; Thorsten J. Boger; Jason D. West, Jr.; Devan A. Hunt; Malissa D. Kincaid; Dalton M. Daniels.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wwbl.com

Brenda Richardson, 81, Vincennes

Brenda A. Richardson, 81, passed away at 4:40 am on August 18, 2022 at her residence. Brenda was born on January 11, 1941 in Vincennes and she was the daughter of Paul and Wilma (Mallott) Wilkes. Brenda was a member of the Moose, VFW, and the French Club. She enjoyed...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Vintage connections create everlasting memories

When their names weren’t announced as the first place winner during the Dubois County Motorcycle Club’s Show & Shine, it was okay. Jason Green and his son, Jon, felt good about their chances to place in the annual contest. Then, second place was announced. It went to another...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Lawrence Co., IL Board Approves Ordinance Regulating Installation of Solar Panels for Commercial Use

The Lawrence County, Illinois Board has approved an ordinance designed to help regulate the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use in the county. Under the ordinance, any company or organization pursuing the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use will be required to submit an application to the Lawrence County Board, along with a one-time permit fee of $5,000.00.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of Indiana University student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a female Indiana University student. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a residence off-campus on report of a person unconscious and unresponsive. Police say a female IU student, who was involved with a campus sorority, was administered three doses of Narcan but […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wwbl.com

Eastern Heights Utilities Lifts Boil Order

Eastern Heights Utilities in Greene County has lifted a Boil Order issued Tuesday for customers in the area east of Wright Road on Mineral-Koleen Road to State Road 45 near the Owensburg water tower. The boil order was issued due to a water main break which has since been repaired.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Spec house on Broadway should be up soon

A new house is going up on Broadway Street. Officials, with Sure Clean Inc. which is building a housing development called Broadway Place, gave the news to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission on Thursday…. It was also reported that work continues on the concrete finish for the street, most of the...
VINCENNES, IN

