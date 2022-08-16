ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Atrium Health, Johnson C. Smith University Partner to enhance student health center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) have formed a partnership to enhance the school's student health center. As part of the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Atrium Health committed $3 million in support of JCSU. Roughly half of that will go to staff and support the Johnson C. Smith University Health Center, as part of a multi-year agreement coordinated through Atrium Health Employer Services.
Centene cancels Charlotte headquarters plan, council member confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Centene is canceling its Charlotte headquarters plan, Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera confirmed Thursday. Ajmera said she shares the "community's disappointment about Centene's decision not to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte" but says Centene will still do business in Charlotte. The government health...
CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
Helpful products for your personal and work life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our personal and work lives today have their fair share of challenges, so our marketplace trends expert Merilee Kern offers a few helpful problem solvers. One product that is great it the...
Investing in the Historic West End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We're seeing many companies and organizations like the Knight Foundation. and Fifth Third Bank make investments in Charlotte's Historic West End. Here to tell us more is...
New, bipartisan effort meant to build trust, strengthen democracy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 midterm elections are less than three months away. In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection and unsubstantiated claims about the validity of the 2020 election results, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are coming together to protect democracy. The national not-for-profit organization The Carter...
The cost of school lunch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, packing a school lunch is going to be more expensive this school year. Using the latest Consumer Price Index data comparing prices in July 2021 to prices in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte compiled a list of school lunch staples and noticed a trend; everything is more expensive than it was last year.
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement

BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
Head to Creekside Farm for berries and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Creekside Farm is a family-owned family-friendly farm in Johnston County, North Carolina using sound environmental and sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers Kathy and Rich Bennek are committed to offering...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
