Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top Farmers Markets in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
3 Top Dance Schools in Charlotte for KidsCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Top Rated Wine Bars in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Atrium Health, Johnson C. Smith University Partner to enhance student health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) have formed a partnership to enhance the school's student health center. As part of the Charlotte Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, Atrium Health committed $3 million in support of JCSU. Roughly half of that will go to staff and support the Johnson C. Smith University Health Center, as part of a multi-year agreement coordinated through Atrium Health Employer Services.
WCNC
Some CMS students without permanent homes
An ongoing crisis in Charlotte. Homeless public-school students, and lack of available housing.
More than 4,000 CMS students could be without stable housing this year, district says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the Charlotte area, there are thousands of public school students who don't have stable housing. This issue clashes with the fact that there is a shortage of housing in the metro area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, more than 4,000 students were deemed housing-insecure last school...
Centene cancels Charlotte headquarters plan, council member confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Centene is canceling its Charlotte headquarters plan, Charlotte City Council Member Dimple Ajmera confirmed Thursday. Ajmera said she shares the "community's disappointment about Centene's decision not to establish an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte" but says Centene will still do business in Charlotte. The government health...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMS principal says school safety is more than body scanners
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district is keeping safety top of mind and working to make sure guns don’t get onto campus. In the first half of last school year, a record number of guns were found in CMS schools. After body scanners were put into...
'We continue to improve each day' | Clover School District working to hire bus drivers amid shortage
CLOVER, S.C. — This week was the first week of school for South Carolina students in the greater Charlotte area, but parents told WCNC Charlotte a shortage of bus drivers is creating some challenges. Normally at the Clover District Transportation Center, the lot is full of buses. At 4...
WCNC
Helpful products for your personal and work life
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Our personal and work lives today have their fair share of challenges, so our marketplace trends expert Merilee Kern offers a few helpful problem solvers. One product that is great it the...
Charlotte-area Afghan refugees receive school supplies ahead of the school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been less than a year since Afghan refugees and their children got settled in areas around Charlotte. As the parents navigate a new country and rising school supply prices, Afghan refugee school children are getting help from community organizations. It’s a welcome gift for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No additional bids made on Epicentre, according to Clerks Office
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The sale of the Epicentre is almost complete. On Aug. 9, creditor Deutsche Bank bid $95 million to buy the troubled entertainment complex in Uptown Charlotte. "I was glad that somebody purchased the Epicentre so we can get out of this limbo," Preston Gray, owner of...
WCNC
Investing in the Historic West End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We're seeing many companies and organizations like the Knight Foundation. and Fifth Third Bank make investments in Charlotte's Historic West End. Here to tell us more is...
New, bipartisan effort meant to build trust, strengthen democracy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 midterm elections are less than three months away. In light of the Jan. 6 insurrection and unsubstantiated claims about the validity of the 2020 election results, Democrats and Republicans in North Carolina are coming together to protect democracy. The national not-for-profit organization The Carter...
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCNC
Charlotte woman laments mail delivery issues
One woman told WCNC Charlotte she got a piece of mail from Aug. 1 more than two weeks later. Another neighbor said no mail at all.
WCNC
The cost of school lunch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, packing a school lunch is going to be more expensive this school year. Using the latest Consumer Price Index data comparing prices in July 2021 to prices in July 2022, WCNC Charlotte compiled a list of school lunch staples and noticed a trend; everything is more expensive than it was last year.
NCDOT seeking public input for bridge replacement
BELMONT, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for the public's input for a bridge replacement project on the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. NCDOT is planning the replacement of the Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge, along U.S 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie. There are...
Back-to-school drives are stepping up their efforts to help more families prepare for the first day of school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As parents work to save cash on back-to-school supplies, Charlotte leaders and local organizations are helping to lighten the load. "I've noticed some supplies have definitely gone up in price," Leah Walker said. Walker is a mom of three, and she said the back-to-school sales didn’t...
WCNC
Head to Creekside Farm for berries and more
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to their website, Creekside Farm is a family-owned family-friendly farm in Johnston County, North Carolina using sound environmental and sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers Kathy and Rich Bennek are committed to offering...
Yes, you do have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The election is still a few months away but misinformation about who and who can't vote is already starting to spread. We got this email from Christine F. She says, "I'm trying to find out if what I read on Next Door is true or false. They are saying that NC changed the voting laws, and now when an Illegal citizen gets a driver's license, NC is allowing them to vote in all elections. They do not have to be citizens. "
Parents get baby essentials in south Charlotte: 'I know how it feels to be driving around looking for formula'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after it began, the baby formula shortage caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and a major recall continues to impact families. It's getting better, but some parents, still can’t find what they need. Tuesday, LendingTree Foundation partnered with Atrium Health to help families get the essentials they need.
WCNC
Charlotte Knights fostering dog as WCNC Charlotte launches Clear The Shelters
The Charlotte Knights fostered Shortstop from North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue as part of WCNC Charlotte's Clear The Shelters Campaign. The community is encouraged to adopt a pet or donate money to help animals find their forever home.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0