Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2022
The Weeknd and Silk Sonic will perform this week for lovers of music in Las Vegas. Those interested free fun can check out Festivus and Simple Plan at the Fremont Street Experience this week.
Free groceries coming to Las Vegas residents via pop-ups
Nevada is ranked eighth nationally in states with the highest overall food insecurity rates in 2021. The Just One Project wants to change that by providing free groceries to locals.
Slim Chickens Announces Franchise Deal for Las Vegas
The next big thing in Las Vegas chicken is Slim
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition to debut on Las Vegas Strip in fall
Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition combines Las Vegas entertainment and the world’s leading collection of Diana and royal memorabilia to offer a premiere journey inside the royal family.
Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
Annual maintenance complete on Seven Magic Mountains art installation near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews have completed annual maintenance of the Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas. A spokesperson for the Nevada Museum of Art says work began on the art installation on Monday, Aug. 1, and was finished ahead of schedule. Work included priming and painting the...
news3lv.com
Last two shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series happening soon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get a taste of Latin music at the final shows of August Nights Latin Concert Series on August 20 and August 27 at 8 p.m. The City of Henderson will be presenting the Grammy-nominated performers at Water Street Plaza Amphitheater. Saturday, August 20 | LADAMA.
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts
Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
news3lv.com
Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
thisis50.com
Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map
Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
Latin music concert series kicks off in downtown Henderson
The sizzling sounds of Latin music are taking over downtown Henderson over the next few weeks in August.
news3lv.com
Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
