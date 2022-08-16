ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
8 News Now

Las Vegas home prices begin to cool as fall season draws closer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Right now, the Las Vegas housing market is cooling. So, what are the expectations for southern Nevada this fall? Kyle Wallace is the COO of Driggs Title Agency, which covers Las Vegas and parts of Arizona. He said that right now, sellers in southern Nevada are dropping their prices, and people […]
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
gatechecked

Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
8 News Now

August Treats At Pinkbox Doughnuts

Las Vegas(KLAS)-August means special monthly treats at Pinkbox doughnuts. Jessica Anderson, Vice president of the brilliant Pinkbox marketing, joins Roqui Theus in the kitchen to tell us “What’s Up Doc!? as we head towards the end of summer.
news3lv.com

Dress for Success Southern Nevada hosts 10th annual "Diamond Dig"

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Win beautiful pieces of jewelry and support the mission to help local women at Dress for Success Southern Nevada's 10th annual "Diamond Dig." On Thursday, September 8, guests can enjoy a night of games and live music at the Goose Island Lounge at T-Mobile Arena.
thisis50.com

Upcoming Emcee TwoCeez Is Putting North Vegas On The Map

Breathtaking emcee TwoCeez is putting on for North Las Vegas all across the map with his authentic rap style. His consistency as an artist and a motivator has made him a voice in his city, and this year he plans to expand that influence beyond. On his newest single “Scale” with Icewear Vezzo, TwoCeez gives a stellar performance showing why he’s one of the hottest on the west coast.
Fox5 KVVU

Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is shocking surveillance video you’ll only see on FOX5: the moment a car slams into Houston’s Hot Chicken near Green Valley Parkway and Interstate 215. Saturday marks one year since the location opened but because of the damage inside, they will be closed.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
LAS VEGAS, NV

