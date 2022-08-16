VT Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Gimme 5

02-14-15-29-33

(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Lucky For Life

26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10

(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-2-2

(three, two, two)

Pick 3 Evening

6-8-1

(six, eight, one)

Pick 4 Day

7-1-7-3

(seven, one, seven, three)

Pick 4 Evening

8-6-4-3

(eight, six, four, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

Comments / 0

