VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
02-14-15-29-33
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Lucky For Life
26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-2-2
(three, two, two)
Pick 3 Evening
6-8-1
(six, eight, one)
Pick 4 Day
7-1-7-3
(seven, one, seven, three)
Pick 4 Evening
8-6-4-3
(eight, six, four, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
Comments / 0